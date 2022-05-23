3rd Judicial District Nominating Commission to meet May 26

TOPEKA—The 3rd Judicial District Nominating Commission will meet Thursday May 26, at the conclusion of the district judge interviews, to set the schedule to fill two district magistrate judge positions.

The new district magistrate judge positions were certified by Administrative Order 2022-JA-020 after the Kansas Legislature passed and the governor signed 2022 House Substitute for Substitute for Senate Bill No. 267 to fund them.

The 3rd Judicial District is Shawnee County.



Public access



The meeting is open to the public. It will take place at:



Shawnee County Courthouse

200 SE 7th St.

Topeka, KS.

ADA accommodation



Any person with a disability who requires accommodation to access the nominating commission meeting should notify the judicial branch ADA coordinator as early as possible, preferably 10 working days before the meeting date:



ADA Coordinator

ADA@kscourts.org

785-296-2256

TTY at 711



Eligibility requirements



Kansas law requires that a district magistrate judge be:

a resident of the county at the time of taking office and while holding office;

a graduate of a high school, a secondary school, or the equivalent; and

either a lawyer admitted to practice in Kansas or able to pass an examination to become certified within 18 months.



Term of office

After serving one year in office, the magistrate judge must stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position. If retained, the incumbent will serve a four-year term.

Nominating commission



The 3rd Judicial District Nominating Commission consists of Justice Caleb Stegall as the nonvoting chair; Toby McCullough, Rossville; and Whitney Casement, Thomas Lemon, Randall Phillips, Rebecca Sanders, and Eric Stafford, Topeka.