Post Session Report :: Monday, May 23, 2022

SB 848, PN 1277 (Mensch) – The bill establishes the position of Chief Nursing Officer of the Commonwealth (CNO) and outlines the duties and qualifications for the position. The CNO shall be appointed by the Governor with the advice and consent of the Senate and serves at the pleasure of the Governor. The Department of Health shall provide adequate staff and support as needed for the position.

Amendment A04197 (Mensch) – This amendment requires the Chief Nursing officer to have at least 5 years of experience as a registered nurse providing direct care to patients.

The amendment passed by a voice vote and the bill went over in its order as amended. A vote of 35-12 was recorded on the bill.

SB 1043, PN 1366 (Stefano) – An Act amending the act of March 3, 1978 (P.L.6, No.3), known as the Steel Products Procurement Act, further providing for payments under contracts by requiring centralized portal for electronic submission of documentation. A vote of 47-0 was recorded.

SB 230, PN 1389 (Phillips-Hill) – The bill amends the definition of income when calculating eligibility for the Property Tax Rent Rebate (PTRR) Program to exclude distributions from certain retirement accounts when these funds are redistributed into another retirement account within 60 days. A vote of 47-0 was recorded.

SB 1186, PN 1544 (Gordner) – The bill would Increases the fee for a special United States Semiquincentennial registration plate for a motor vehicle, and further allocates a portion of the fee to a restricted account to support the Pennsylvania Commission for the United States Semiquincentennial. A vote of 47-0 was recorded.