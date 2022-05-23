Nancy Dahlstrom Steps Down as Corrections Commissioner

Alaska Department of Corrections Commissioner Nancy Dahlstrom submitted her resignation to Governor Mike Dunleavy yesterday. Dahlstrom served as corrections commissioner since the beginning of the Dunleavy Administration in December 2018. The resignation took effect immediately. Dahlstrom has also served the people of Alaska as a member of the Alaska House of Representatives and as a special assistant to former Governor Sean Parnell.

Jen Winkelman accepted the role of acting commissioner of the department this morning. Winkelman is a long time corrections employee who most recently served as director of pretrial, probation and parole.