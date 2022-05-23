Submit Release
News Search

There were 766 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,032 in the last 365 days.

Nancy Dahlstrom Steps Down as Corrections Commissioner

Alaska Department of Corrections Commissioner Nancy Dahlstrom submitted her resignation to Governor Mike Dunleavy yesterday. Dahlstrom served as corrections commissioner since the beginning of the Dunleavy Administration in December 2018. The resignation took effect immediately. Dahlstrom has also served the people of Alaska as a member of the Alaska House of Representatives and as a special assistant to former Governor Sean Parnell.

Jen Winkelman accepted the role of acting commissioner of the department this morning. Winkelman is a long time corrections employee who most recently served as director of pretrial, probation and parole.

You just read:

Nancy Dahlstrom Steps Down as Corrections Commissioner

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.