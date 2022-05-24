DirectTrust Wins ANSI Approval of Event Notifications via the Direct Standard™
We are excited ANSI has recognized Event Notifications via the Direct Standard™ as a national standard. We view ANSI’s approval as a game changer for how health care is delivered.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DirectTrust today announced that the Event Notifications via the Direct Standard™, developed to improve communication and coordination between hospitals and care teams, has been approved by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) as a national standard. DirectTrust is a non-profit healthcare industry alliance created to support secure, identity-verified electronic exchanges of protected health information (PHI) between provider organizations, and between providers and patients, for the purpose of improved coordination of care.
— Scott Stuewe, DirectTrust President and CEO
Event Notifications via the Direct Standard™ was developed to address the new CMS rule on Admissions, Discharges and Transfers (ADT) notifications that took effect on May 1, 2021. DirectTrust created a Consensus Body to create an Implementation Guide that contains both detailed information on how hospitals and health systems can use Direct Secure Messaging to send ADT notifications and information to help primary care teams understand and prepare to handle inbound notifications.
“We are excited ANSI has recognized Event Notifications via the Direct Standard™ as a national standard,” said Scott Stuewe, DirectTrust President and CEO. “We view ANSI’s approval as a game changer for how health care is delivered and believe it will go a long way toward improving the communication and coordination of care between hospitals and health systems, and care teams.”
“This specification provides detailed implementer guidance which enables ADT notifications to be delivered at scale via existing technology standards widely implemented throughout the industry,” said Lisa Nelson, VP Business Development and Principal Informaticist at MaxMD, and an Event Notifications via Direct Consensus Body member. “It addresses every aspect of the quadruple aim, making it easier for providers to get admission and discharge information to help them deliver the right care at right time to achieve better health outcomes for patients, and avoid issues that drive up the cost of care. It represents the fast-track for organizations that need to meet new CMS conditions of participation requirement.”
ANSI approved the new standard ANSI/DS 2020-03-100-2022, Events Notification via the Direct Standard™ on May 13, 2022. It was published in ANSI Standards Action on May 20, 2022.
Additional information about the Event Notifications via the Direct Standard™, including organizations committed to implement the standard, can be found here or at bit.ly/ENviaDirect.
About DirectTrust
DirectTrust™ is a non-profit, vendor-neutral alliance initially created by and for participants in the healthcare and technology communities, including Health Information Service Providers (HISPs), Certificate Authorities (CAs), Registration Authorities (RAs), healthcare providers, pharmaceutical companies, consumers/patients, and health IT vendors. DirectTrust serves as a governance forum, trust community, standards organization, and accreditation body for persons and entities engaged in exchange utilizing PKI mechanisms for trusted, secure information exchange like Direct Secure Messaging and trusted, compliant document submission. The goal of DirectTrust is to develop, promote, and, as necessary, help enforce the rules and best practices necessary to maintain security and trust within its trust community. DirectTrust is committed to fostering widespread public confidence in the interoperable exchange of health information. To learn more, visit www.directtrust.org.
# # #
Ed Emerman
Eagle Public Relations
+1 609-240-2766
eemerman@eaglepr.com