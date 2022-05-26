PlatinumO2 Crypto Token New Mining Technologies Reduce Energy by 80% AMA Event
PlatinumO2 Crypto Token New Mining Technologies Reduce Energy by 80% to Mine Bitcoin and Other Cryptocurrencies which May Stabilize The Crypto Markets
Choose MMP to Become Financially Free”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Platinum O2 new mining technology designed to reduce energy by 80% will host an AMA event this coming Thursday may the 26th at 11:00 AM eastern Standard Time.
The event promises to present the world's first micro mining partition device designed to mine crypto currencies efficiently reducing energy consumption by 80%.
The M.M.P device or (micro mining partition device) solves the fundamental problems of mining cryptocurrencies without incurring high-cost mining expenditures through the use of enormous amounts of electrical power grid energy
The alternative yet viable approach of MMP technologies is to simply change the energy application to decentralized power sources.
This energy alternative mining process widely adopted will reduce the energy required to mine cryptocurrencies by 80% percent on a global scale. By reducing energy consumption by 80% while simultaneously increasing cryptocurrency mining efficiency by 50% in terms of global adoption of MMP technologies can reduce market volatility of cryptocurrencies fluctuating price values, which contributes to the global acceptance of cryptocurrencies value, and use across global markets.
Platinum02 token will support the marketing awareness of this innovative technology, and how the general public may take full advantage of this technology to reduce their financial stress in today's economic environment.
Companies and institutions may also access this technology to generate cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Monero, Ethereum, ZCash and others for strategic use and debt relief.
Integrational Potentialities
While other technologies can be integrated into MMP Technology Protocols, verifiable Defi platforms (meaning that they are legitimate platforms) which are firmly secure having low probability of hacking, theft or rug pools would be strongly compatible through the steady growth of the participating MMP Mining communities.
Qualifying platforms only will be permitted or may be formed by MMP Technologies are the preferred kinds of defi platforms which will be integrated into the MMP Apps.
It is important to note that key technologies capable of managing large blockchain mining pools, have the technical experience to transfer operating mining pools that already exist into MMP Technology mining protocol.
Let's assume that each MMP CX class unit sales for $1800, a consumer wants to buy the unit, all they would have to do is put a certain amount of crypto or money down, they would have the option to invite others to purchase a unit which will decrease their monthly payment down to zero provided that they can invite a specified number of new customers to purchase units.
This option for customers will undoubtedly create a flurry of excitement not seen in many years of the blockchain industry events which will intern generate billions in both capital and crypto.
This event will present key factors to which MMP technologies will begin to impact global economies and their use of cryptocurrencies and blockchain based technologies to resolve internal monetary challenges.
There will also be a token Airdrop for the participants joining this event, the link is in the description box and can be accessed to join the event on telegram.
If you do not have telegram please download telegram from your favorite App Store so that you may be able to join this once in a lifetime event.
We look forward to speaking with you and answering any questions you may have of the technology, platinum O2 token, and it's agenda to distribute the technology around the world for greater use in resolving financial and economic challenges globally.
https://t.me/crypto_rush2/238405 Join us this Thursday at 11:AM EST for an exciting new blockchain technology which will stabilize the crypto markets and create great wealth for all participants
Thank You from
vk Platinum LLC
Platinumvk@platinumO2.com
