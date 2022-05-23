GBA & eZ-XPO host All-in-1 Hybrid Blockchain Expo Conference for Virtual Pitch, NFT, and Job Fair

Unlock the Power of Hybrid Work 365 to Unleash the Benefits of Both Remote Work GBA - Virtual Collaborative Network Virtual Exhibit Hall

Blockchain technology can protect the environment and foster economic growth advancing health care systems.

The new hybrid event trend calls for a collaborative network that can work seamlessly in virtual and physical settings. We are excited to initiate this initiative with eZ-Xpo” — Gerard Dashe, Executive Director of the Government Blockchain Association

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- eZ-Xpo, the global leader in Virtual Collaborative Network and GBA (Government Blockchain Association), announced the world 1st All-in-1 Hybrid Blockchain Expo Network to empower all blockchain entrepreneurs, investors, and all stakeholders to Virtual Conference and Expo for ongoing collaboration, training, and startup showcase on May 25 to 27, 2022 in Washington DC.

This event theme is focused on Blockchain & Sustainable Economic Growth covering 1) protecting the environment, 2) providing secure and self-sovereign ID, 3) advancing healthcare systems; and 4) fostering economic growth.

"The new hybrid event trend calls for a collaborative network that can work seamlessly in virtual and physical settings. We are excited to initiate this initiative with eZ-Xpo." - said Gerard Dashe, Founder and Executive Director of the Government Blockchain Association.

“Based on the latest McKinsey and MIT/Deloitte report, every organization should build a partner network ecosystem for the new normal. We are honored to partner with GBA to help empower all blockchain stakeholders and game-changers to educate both government officials and investors. With the new Hybrid Expo Network, GBA can accelerate blockchain opportunities 24/7 as well as innovation for everyone through Virtual Pitch, and Virtual Job Fair,” said Matt Fok, CEO, and Founder of eZ-Xpo.

The GBA – Virtual Collaborative Network 365 will include the following game-changing features and benefits: (1) Virtual Lobby Session Tracks with integration with Zoom and all webinars, (2) Exhibit Halls - Virtual Pitch Competition, Virtual Job Fair, and Virtual NFT, and Forum for ongoing discussion before, during and after the event, (3) Chat (Group, Private, Video, and AI-Chatbot), (4) Virtual Auditorium with live streaming by Session Tracks with live chat engagement, (5) Virtual Lounge for open networking with live chat (text and video), and (6) Marketing Analytics for the best-qualified leads.

Here is a shortlist of Startups in the GBA – Virtual Innovation Showcase: BeHealth, Exponential Healthtech Advisors, Pocmi, and Vlinder.

Please sign up here -

Attendees - https://ezxpo.net/gbaglobal/attendee_register

Exhibitors - https://ezxpo.net/gbaglobal/packages/exhibitor

About GBA (Government Blockchain Association)

The Government Blockchain Association (GBA) is an international nonprofit professional association with its headquarters located in Fairfax, Virginia. GBA focuses on its members as individuals and organizations that are interested in promoting blockchain technology solutions to the government but does not advocate for any specific policy position. Membership is available to government employees along with student organizations, private sector professionals, and corporations. Membership fees are waived for government employees.

For more information on GBA, please visit https://www.gbaglobal.org/about/

About eZ-Xpo

eZ-XPO delivers the World's 1st Virtual Collaborative Network transforming organizations’ silos to productive events and network opportunities. eZ-Xpo is the Amazon of Network Collaboration for every industry and community empowering organizations to connect and collaborate for daily massive traffic and engagement.

eZ-Xpo reinvents the traditional trade show and leads generation industry, focusing on digital transformation for vertical industry network ecosystems connecting all partners and customers for daily collaboration and organic traffic.

eZ-Xpo has been operating in San Francisco, Silicon Valley, for over seven years. eZ-Xpo has deployed the world’s all-in-1 Virtual Expo Network, results-oriented virtual collaborative marketing solutions for different industry leaders and Associations such as Truist Corporate Bank, New York Life, Boeing, Raytheon, New England Hemophilia Association, Pfizer, CVS Specialty, Genentech, Bayer, HUD-Envision Centers, U.S. Transportation Security Administration, United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), U.S. Secret Service, and Military Sealift Command (MSC).

For more information on eZ-Xpo, please visit www.eZ-Xpo.com

Contact Information

eZ-Xpo

Matt Fok

Founder and CEO

Email: mfok@eZ-Xpo.com

Phone: 1-888-718-5333

JumpStart Your Business 2022