Cumberland Mountain, David Crockett State Parks Offer Memorial Day Meals
Restaurants at two Tennessee State Parks – Cumberland Mountain State Park in Crossville and David Crockett State Park in Lawrenceburg – will offer meals to go with visitors’ plans for outdoor activity on Memorial Day, May 30.
The Homestead Harvest Restaurant at Cumberland Mountain State Park will have lunch featuring traditional items such as hamburgers and hot dogs. Crockett’s Mill Restaurant at David Crockett State Park will offer both breakfast and lunch.
The details are:
Cumberland Mountain State Park
Homestead Harvest Restaurant
All you can eat lunch buffet
11 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
$13.95 per person, not including drink, tax, and gratuity
Children 5-under free with each paying adult, children 6-11 half price with each paying adult, 62-over 10 percent discount
Reservations not required
Menu – Grilled hamburgers, smoked hot dogs, French fries, baked beans, potato salad and banana pudding
24 Office Dr.
Crossville, TN 38555
931-484-7186
David Crockett State Park
Crockett’s Mill Restaurant
Family-style breakfast
8 a.m.-9:45 a.m.
$14.95 per person, not including drink, tax, and gratuity
Children 5-under free with each paying adult, children 6-11 half price with each paying adult, 62-over 10 percent discount, 18 percent gratuity added to groups of nine or more, 12 percent added to all to-go orders
Reservations not required
Menu – Biscuits and white gravy, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, baked apples, potato casserole and grits
Family-style lunch
11 a.m.-3 p.m.
$16.95 per person, not including drink, tax, or gratuity
Children 5-under free with each paying adult, children 6-11 half price with each paying adult, seniors 10 percent discount, 18 percent gratuity added to groups of nine or more, 12 percent added to all to-go orders
Reservations not required
Menu – Pulled pork, smoked chicken, fried chicken tenders, macaroni and cheese, baked beans, coleslaw, rolls, peach cobbler or chocolate cobbler
1400 W. Gaines St.
Lawrenceburg, TN 38464
931-903-2323