Submit Release
News Search

There were 755 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,020 in the last 365 days.

Cumberland Mountain, David Crockett State Parks Offer Memorial Day Meals

Restaurants at two Tennessee State Parks – Cumberland Mountain State Park in Crossville and David Crockett State Park in Lawrenceburg – will offer meals to go with visitors’ plans for outdoor activity on Memorial Day, May 30.

The Homestead Harvest Restaurant at Cumberland Mountain State Park will have lunch featuring traditional items such as hamburgers and hot dogs. Crockett’s Mill Restaurant at David Crockett State Park will offer both breakfast and lunch.

The details are:

Cumberland Mountain State Park

Homestead Harvest Restaurant

All you can eat lunch buffet

11 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

$13.95 per person, not including drink, tax, and gratuity

Children 5-under free with each paying adult, children 6-11 half price with each paying adult, 62-over 10 percent discount

Reservations not required

Menu – Grilled hamburgers, smoked hot dogs, French fries, baked beans, potato salad and banana pudding

24 Office Dr.

Crossville, TN 38555

931-484-7186

David Crockett State Park

Crockett’s Mill Restaurant

Family-style breakfast

8 a.m.-9:45 a.m.

$14.95 per person, not including drink, tax, and gratuity

Children 5-under free with each paying adult, children 6-11 half price with each paying adult, 62-over 10 percent discount, 18 percent gratuity added to groups of nine or more, 12 percent added to all to-go orders

Reservations not required

Menu – Biscuits and white gravy, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, baked apples, potato casserole and grits

Family-style lunch

11 a.m.-3 p.m.

$16.95 per person, not including drink, tax, or gratuity

Children 5-under free with each paying adult, children 6-11 half price with each paying adult, seniors 10 percent discount, 18 percent gratuity added to groups of nine or more, 12 percent added to all to-go orders

Reservations not required

Menu – Pulled pork, smoked chicken, fried chicken tenders, macaroni and cheese, baked beans, coleslaw, rolls, peach cobbler or chocolate cobbler

1400 W. Gaines St.

Lawrenceburg, TN 38464

931-903-2323

You just read:

Cumberland Mountain, David Crockett State Parks Offer Memorial Day Meals

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.