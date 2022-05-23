Submit Release
5-23-22 Gov. Scott, Congressman Welch, VCBB Announce $16 Million in Broadband Construction Grants

Bolton, VT - Governor Phil Scott and Congressman Peter Welch joined the Vermont Community Broadband Board (VCBB) and community leaders to announce over $16 million in broadband construction grants that will bring fiber broadband speeds to residents of Bolton and several towns in the Northeast Kingdom (NEK).

"These two grants are the start of a major statewide broadband buildout effort unlike anything in Vermont since rural electrification and the highway system,” said Governor Scott. “And just like those two historic advancements, these investments, and those coming over the summer, will be just as impactful and ensure all  underserved Vermonters have access to broadband." 

For further information please see the full press release

