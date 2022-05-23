Submit Release
News Search

There were 719 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,973 in the last 365 days.

Newark Mother and Son Charged with Medicaid Fraud

The Attorney General’s Office announced that the Caledonia Criminal Division found probable cause for felony Medicaid Fraud charges committed by Debra Stewart, 62, of Newark, Vermont, and her son, Andrew Lavelle, 31. Ms. Stewart was arraigned today on two counts of Medicaid Fraud, while the court issued an arrest warrant for Mr. Lavelle. The charges brought against both Ms. Stewart and Mr. Lavelle are the result of an investigation conducted by the Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud and Residential Abuse Unit.

Ms. Stewart was a contracted shared living provider for two vulnerable adults under Vermont Medicaid’s Developmental Services Waiver program. It is alleged that Ms. Stewart, in her role as employer, hired her son, Mr. Lavelle, as a respite provider and signed timesheets asserting that the vulnerable adults in her care received services from Mr. Lavelle when, in fact, Mr. Lavelle had not provided those services. The State alleges that Mr. Lavelle received over $4,000 based on those false timesheets.

Ms. Stewart pleaded not guilty at her arraignment in Vermont Superior Court, Caledonia Criminal Division. The Court, Judge Justin Jiron presiding, ordered conditions of release which prohibit Ms. Stewart from providing care for any vulnerable adult without first receiving approval by the court.

Medicaid Fraud holds the potential for a maximum of ten years of incarceration and a fine of up to $1,000 or an amount equal to twice the amount of payments wrongfully obtained or both.

The Attorney General’s Office emphasizes that individuals charged with a crime are legally presumed innocent until their guilt is proven beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

The Medicaid Fraud and Residential Abuse Unit receives 75 percent of its funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a grant award totaling $1,057,724 for Federal fiscal year FY 2022. The remaining 25 percent, totaling $352,575 for FY 2022, is funded by the State of Vermont.

 

Contact: Lauren Jandl, Chief of Staff, 802-828-3171

Last modified: May 23, 2022

You just read:

Newark Mother and Son Charged with Medicaid Fraud

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.