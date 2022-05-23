SPOA announces finalists for 2022 National School Photographic Competition
School Photographers of America announces finalists for the school photography competition that represents the best school photography in the country.GREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- School Photographers of America (SPOA) announced the finalists for the inaugural 2022 National School Photographic Competition. The grand champions for each category will be announced June 10 in Houston, Texas at the International Conference on School Photography and Yearbooks held at the Westin Galleria. The contest spotlights the best in school photography, from traditional classroom portraits and graduation photos to dynamic sports photography and creative senior portraits.
“The national competition promotes healthy competition while increasing the level of photographic quality across the country in many of the areas of school photography,” says David Crandall, executive director, SPOA. “From preschool to high school senior portraits, school photography is one of America’s rich traditions. This year, we are excited to announce the finalists for each category.”
School Photographers of America will be honoring the finalists, the schools and the students in each category - as well as grand champion with a prized trophy — at a formal dinner and awards show Friday, June 10, at the Westin Galleria Ballroom. Photographers from all over the United States entered this competition.
The finalists are:
Preschool – Fall Portrait
• Schoolhouse Pictures
• Schoolhouse Pictures
Preschool – Graduation
• Anne Hull - Focused School Photography
• Chastity Mata - Photo Texas Photography
Underclass - Fall Portraits
• Anne Hull - Focused School Photography
• Sarah Ries - Inter-State Studio & Publishing Co.
• Ryan Ponte - Made the Grade Photography (two entries selected)
• Emily Pitsch – GPI - Geskus Photography
Underclass - Spring Portraits
• Jessica Fulgium – Focused School Photography
• Kym James – Focused School Photography
• Chastity Mata - Photo Texas Photography
Classroom Groups - Traditional
• Jenny Brown – Strawbridge Studios
• Miranda Grubbs – Strawbridge Studios
• Isaac Ulrey – Strawbridge Studios
School Staff Groups
• Peter Kramer – GPI - Geskus Photography
• Robert Settle - Leonard’s
School Sports - Individual
• Rene Davila – Strawbridge Studios
• Morgan Graham – Strawbridge Studios
• Alissa Harmon – Leonard’s
• Peter Muhly – Leonard’s
• Emily Walsh – GPI - Geskus Photography
School Sports - Team - Traditional
• Jen Adamo – Strawbridge Studios (two entries selected)
• Jefferson Carrol - Photo Texas Photography
• Dylan Robbins – Strawbridge Studios
• Alyssa Tranbarger - Cady Studios
School Sports - Team – Creative
• Korin Janes - Inter-State Studio & Publishing Co.
• Peter Muhly - Leonard’s
• Demarius Pearson - Cady Studios
• Morgan Price - Cady Studios
• Reeyon Rouse – Cady Studios
Large Group Panoramic
• Darrell Thomas - Cady Studios
• Peter Muhly - Leonard’s
Cap & Gown
• Adhamh Black – GPI - Geskus Photography
• Portia Harrelson – Focused School Photography
• Anne Hull - Focused School Photography
• Eric Patrie - Upstate Images
• Sarah Rusnak - Photo Texas Photography
Prom/Dance
• Korin Janes - Inter-State Studios
• Chastity Mata - Photo Texas Photography
Seniors - Formal Portrait
• Kym James - Focused School Photography
• Eric Patrie - Upstate Images
• Tracy Sanders – Strawbridge Studios (two entries selected)
• Jack Upton – Strawbridge Studios
Seniors – Casual
• Corey Cameron - Cady Studios
• Francisco Bililoni – Cady Studios
• Alissa Harmon – Leonard’s
• Tyrone Summers – Strawbridge Studios
• Eric Patrie - Upstate Images
Seniors - Lifestyle/Environmental
• Alissa Harmon – Leonard’s
• Jerry Alexander – Leonard’s
• Peter Muhly – Leonard’s (three entries selected)
Seniors - Creative/Open
• Joy Horton– Cady Studios
• Alissa Harmon – Leonard’s (two entries selected)
• Eric Patrie - Upstate Images
• Victoria Rust - Cady Studios
School Buildings
• Peter Muhly – Leonard’s
Photographer - Creative/Open
• Robert Consiglio - Leonard’s
• Alissa Harmon – Leonard’s
• Robert Settle – Leonard’s
• Bernirki Stradford – Strawbridge Studios
• Madeline Thornton – Strawbridge Studios
The competition had two rounds of online judging. The final round was represented by a retired school photographer with more than 30 years of judging experience and is a Certified Master Photographer as well as a Sony Artisan photographer, along with a School District and a State Educational leader.
About School Photographers of America:
School Photographers of America (SPOA) is the national trade association for school photography and yearbooks. SPOA’s mission is to advocate, educate, promote, protect and preserve the rich traditions of school photography and yearbooks. To learn more visit www.schooltraditions.org
David Crandall
School Photographers of America
+1 615-924-4780
email us here