Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles Announces New Medal of Liberty License Plate

BOSTON – The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) is announcing it is now accepting applications for a new Medal of Liberty license plate which will be issued at no cost to approved family members of service men and women from Massachusetts who were killed in action, died in service while in a designated combat area in the line of duty, or died as a result of wounds received in action. Each qualifying applicant can register one private passenger motor vehicle owned and principally used by him/her at https://www.mass.gov/doc/application-for-medal-of-liberty-plates. The Medal of Liberty Plate is a passenger plate which needs to be renewed every two years and is not available for motorcycles.

“The Registry of Motor Vehicles is pleased to offer the new Medal of Liberty license plate to honor service men and women who lost their lives while working to protect and serve our country,” said Registrar of Motor Vehicles Colleen Ogilvie. “The specialty plates, which are available at no cost to eligible customers through an application process, will help family members continue to pay tribute and memorialize the service of their fallen loved ones.”

Applicants must first be approved for the Massachusetts Medal of Liberty by the Office of the Adjutant General before submitting an application for this special plate. Once approved for the medal, the applicants can apply for the plates either online at https://www.mass.gov/doc/application-for-medal-of-liberty-plates or by mail. All of the documents listed below need to be submitted at the time of the request.

Required application materials

A completed Application for Medal of Liberty Plates. A Recommendation for the Massachusetts Medal of Liberty form (TAGMA form 3367) approved by the Office of the Adjutant General. The service member’s DD-214, DD Form 1300, Deployment Orders, or NGB 22. A completed Registration and Title Application stamped by an insurance company.

The RMV will mail the requested plates to eligible customers approximately 20 days after the application has been approved.

In addition, eligible customers can also request a KIA decal if the service member’s DD Form 1300 indicates “Killed in Action” in category box 4C. K.I.A. Decals must be affixed to the shaded area of the plate below the Medal of Liberty on the left of the plate.

The RMV also offers a variety of special license plates that are specifically designed for veterans and military personnel to honor and recognize their service. Veteran and military passenger and motorcycle plates include Veteran, Silver Star, Purple Heart, Congressional Medal of Honor, Legion of Valor, Pearl Harbor Survivor, Distinguished Flying Cross, Ex-POW. The National Guard, Disabled Veteran, and Gold Star Family passenger plates are also available. Eligibility requirements differ based on plate type and can be found at: https://www.mass.gov/service-details/veteran-and-military-license-plates.

Information on the Medal of Liberty, which is governed under Massachusetts General Laws Chapter 33, Section 67A, can be found on the website for the Massachusetts National Guard at https://www.massnationalguard.org/images/Docs/Medal-of-Liberty-2019.pdf.

