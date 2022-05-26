Pastor in Georgia release book “What Do I Do Next? 10 Steps To Becoming Who God Created You To Be”
The roadmap and resource to springboard and jumpstart the next season of your relationships.
Rechard's ultimate objective is to help 1,000,000 men, women, and families improve their personal relationship with God as well as their relationships with their fellow man.”MILLEDGEVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rechard Larkin is a Pastor, Educator, Author, Coach, and Executive who enjoys serving his local community, the youth in general, and the body of Christ at large.
A Milledgeville native, Larkin seeks to remain Relatable, Relevant, and Real aiding people with solutions to the challenges of everyday life.
His work life includes serving as Senior Pastor at Mitchell Zion Baptist Church, coaching and consulting individuals, groups, and organizations in the Middle GA area, as well as, aiding the offender population and staff at The Hancock State Prison as Chaplain.
He holds a Bachelor of Science Degree from Georgia College & State University and has made a commitment to lifelong learning through further academic pursuits, in addition to personal, professional, and spiritual development. Larkin helps pastors, lay members and business leaders add value to their communities by learning to Write, Witness, Work, and Win with the right book which aids in reaching his ultimate objective of helping 1,000,000 men, women, and families improve their personal relationship with God as well as their relationships with their fellow man.
He enjoys spending time with his family, shopping, and reading books.
Some of the topics that Rechard loves to speak on include:
* How to become a ROCKSTAR in Kingdom content creation
* MISTAKES a lot of pastors, lay members, and business leaders make and how you can avoid them
* EVERYONE has a story to tell: Why are you waiting to share yours
"What Do I Do Next? 10 Steps To Becoming Who God Created You To Be" is a roadmap and resource to springboard and jumpstart the next season of your relationships. So many people wrestle during the tough seasons of life with being who God called them to be. Sometimes we experience so much in life that our minds become clouded with the residue of stress and emotions, deadlines and duties, sadness and sorrow until we become stagnated and stuck. This book provides coaching, instruction, and encouragement for those who are experiencing stagnation or are stuck and unsure of which direction to go or of the moves necessary to improve and get better.
This book provides hope for those who have been in a place of uncertainty and doubt, or have experienced anxiety levels that have created a measure of skepticism about their present and their future, or for those who have sought to improve and win in their relationship with God and with man. This title (What Do I Do Next?) was a question that had to be answered after the unexpected death of the author’s mom in 2015, which rubbed raw the scab of emotions covering the premature and unexpected death of his newborn son in 2003.
Consequently, each chapter title in this book identifies a step and associated strategies that served as solutions to many challenges and answers to numerous questions about life and helped push and propel him to become a better man, husband, father, and friend. This book is the ultimate guide to winning in your personal relationships as a result of improving your relationship with God. Likewise, each step will be an answer for so many readers of what to do next in their life to experience life at the top of their game.
Rechard Larkin
