Announcing The Innovative Impact & Leadership Workshop in Atlanta
Atlanta Workshop with speakers teaching on book writing, marketing, time management, leadership, and more.
Unlock your potential at the Innovative Impact & Leadership Workshop. Learn from experts, transform your business, and elevate your leadership. Don't miss this chance to boost your career!”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Innovative Impact & Leadership Workshop Scheduled for Atlanta
— Taurea Vision Avant
Date: July 21, 2 PM - 6 PM
Location: Limelight Theater, Atlanta
The upcoming "Innovative Impact & Leadership Workshop" is set to take place at the Limelight Theater in Atlanta. This event will feature prominent speakers and industry leaders who will provide insights on a variety of topics aimed at inspiring and empowering attendees.
Topics Include:
* Writing a Book and Learning how to profit from it.
* The Science of Motivation: Proven methods to drive success in personal and professional life.
* Busy Vs. Productive: Understanding the difference and steps to ensure productivity.
* The Power of Adaptability: Methods to embrace change and thrive in uncertainty.
* How to Have Profitable Events: Setting up events designed to generate revenue.
* Elevating Beyond Cognitive Dissonance: Techniques to overcome mental conflict and achieve clarity and growth.
* And More!
Event Highlights
* Free Admission: This workshop is free to attend.
* VIP Upgrade: A VIP package offering exclusive perks and benefits is available.
Why Attend:
* Registration is FREE, and you can upgrade to VIP.
* Networking Opportunities: Connect with like-minded professionals and expand networks.
VIP Package: The Ultimate Upgrade! ONLY $97
* The VIP package, valued at over $997, is available for only $97. Limited spots are available, offering exclusive benefits including:
Taurea Avant:
Custom BPC Journal and Pen Gift Set
Enrollment in the $5k in 5 Days Challenge
Denise Smith:
5-Day Business Foundation Marathon (Certification Course)
5-Day Adaptability Boot Camp
Enrollment and Access to our Networks Business Directory
Free Annual Network Membership
Gift Bag
Takara Nicole:
VIP Experience Gift Bag
"Mindset Shift" Ebook
45-Minute One-on-One Session focused on execution excellence, including a DISC assessment and a personalized 90-day action plan for success
And More!
Taurea Avant stated, “This workshop is a prime opportunity to gain practical knowledge from industry experts and make valuable connections. Attendees will leave with actionable strategies to elevate their business and leadership skills.”
Contact Information:
Register at www.ThePopupWorkshop.com
Media Inquiries: info@bookprofitsclub.com
Phone: 832.400.9593
Taurea Avant
Book Profits Club
+1 713-309-9248
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok