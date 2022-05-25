Burbank Community YMCA Social Impact Center Celebrates LA Pride Month

Rob Rodriguez, Director of the Social Impact Center

Hosting Camp Kaleidoscope, Pride Prom, Community Circles, and Fostering Allyship

(M)any young people who live a life of gray emotions and loneliness. Once they attend events like these, they build memories filled with love, acceptance, brightness, and joy...” — Rob Rodriguez

BURBANK, CA, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Burbank YMCA is a leader in providing inclusive programs that support youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility for the community. Our programs serve K-12 students and young adults to build academic, physical, and social-emotional skills to support overall well-being. The organization provides several programs, including: the Learn, Grow, Thrive to help young scholars improve their math and literacy scores; the Safety Around Water to teach swimming lessons and water safety to children and teens; and its newest program, the Social Impact Center to offer a safe space for LGBTQIA+ youth and their families to be themselves unapologetically.

According to the Center for Disease Control Youth Risk Behavior Surveillance System, 28.5% of LGBTQIA+ students in California experience bullying at school and are over 50% more likely to have suicidal ideation than their heterosexual peers. Further, the California Coalition for Youth reports that LGBT young people represent 39% of the homeless youth population.

The Social Impact Center creates a safe environment for young people who may be kicked out of their homes, abused, or simply need a safe place to be themselves. It provides discussion groups, movie and game nights, one-on-one counseling, and homeless prevention services.

In June, the Center celebrates LA Pride 2022 by launching Camp Kaleidoscope and Pride Prom, along with co-hosting Community Circles and Fostering Allyship with the LGBTQ+ Community. All programs are developed to educate, foster acceptance, and build confidence for all members of the community and especially members of the LGBTQ+ community.

Camp Kaleidoscope is Burbank’s first LGBTQIA+ Summer Camp and is an 11-week, free summer program for ages 12-18. Camp includes weekly games, workshops, outdoor activities, field trips to Universal Studios, Warner Studios, Discovery Cube, Wildlife Learning Center, and more. Campers also receive free t-shirts, backpacks, breakfasts, and lunches.

Pride Prom will be held on Friday, June 10th from 7:00-11:00PM at BURBANK YMCA located at 321 E. Magnolia Blvd. It is open to all middle and high school students free of charge and celebrates the eve of Pride Month 2022 as one of the first in the nation Pride Proms to be hosted by a YMCA. Pride Prom supporters include UCLA Health, Hilton Garden Inn, STUS, and Warner Brothers Entertainment Inc.

Burbank’s Public Library, Human Relations Council, and YMCA are partnering to present Community Circles and Fostering Allyship with the LGBTQ+ Community. Community Circles event developed to build greater community cohesion by exploring individual and societal stories of underrepresented populations. The Burbank YMCA will host the Community Circles on June 16th and August 18th from 7:00 - 8:30 PM.

The Burbank Library and Burbank YMCA are also partnering to present Fostering Allyship with the LGBTQ+ Community panel discussions about identity, community, allyship, cultivating safe environments, and how to be a better ally to the LGBTQ+ community. The Social Impact Center will host Fostering Allyship with the LGBTQ+ Community panel on June 17th from 6:00 – 8:00 PM.

In the personal experiences of Rob Rodriguez, Burbank YMCA’s Director of the Social Impact Center, “Growing up, I was fortunate enough to have safe spaces and events like pride proms, but I know many young people who live a life of gray emotions and loneliness. Once they attend events like these, they build memories filled with love, acceptance, brightness, and joy where they can celebrate their lives and individuality.”

For more information about the Social Impact Center and its programs, please contact Rob Rodriguez at 818-845-8551 ext. 244 or rrodriguez@burbankymca.org



Press Contact: Ava Alexandar

Phone: 818-845-8551 ext. 287

Email: aalexandar@burbankymca.org

Website: https://www.burbankymca.org/