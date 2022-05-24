VetStem Shares the Success Story of Bella Donna who was Treated with VetStem Cell Therapy for Hip Arthritis

Bella Donna

Bella Donna, a border collie mix, was successfully treated with VetStem Cell Therapy for osteoarthritis in her hips.

VetStem let my dog be a puppy again and enjoy her life with significantly less pain” — Bella's Owner

POWAY, CALIFORNIA, US, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bella Donna, a border collie mix, began displaying signs of pain when she was just five months old. According to her owner, she fell over whimpering and could barely walk. Bella was taken to multiple veterinarians and was eventually diagnosed with bilateral hip dysplasia and moderate hip osteoarthritis. Hip dysplasia is a deformity of the ball and socket hip joint that occurs during growth. The deformity results in joint laxity (looseness) and eventually leads to osteoarthritis (OA). OA is a painful condition that can greatly reduce a dog’s quality of life.

Bella’s veterinarian recommended treatment with VetStem Cell Therapy. To begin the process, a small sample of Bella’s fat tissue was collected during a minimally invasive anesthetic procedure. Once collected, the fat was aseptically packaged and shipped to the VetStem processing laboratory in Poway, California. Lab technicians processed the fat to extract and concentrate the stem and regenerative cells contained therein. Bella’s veterinarian elected to have her stem cells put immediately into culture to grow additional stem cells for future treatment. Once the culture was complete, Bella’s veterinarian requested three stem cell doses for treatment. Bella received one dose of her own stem cells into each hip and one intravenous dose.

According to her owner, Bella responded well to the stem cell treatment and was able to walk on her own again. He stated, “In less than a year and a half we started being able to run and play off leash. By the time she was 3, she could come on long overnight hikes in the backwoods.”

Following her first VetStem treatment, Bella received an identical treatment approximately three years later and a third treatment one and a half years after that. Each time she was retreated, she was able to use stem cell doses that were cryopreserved from her initial culture process and therefore did not require an additional fat collection procedure.

According to her owner, “Bella is now seven. Although she will be going soon for a full hip replacement, she could continue without the surgery thanks to VetStem and her mom being vigilant with her exercises. But we felt it was needed to make her older years more comfortable. Without stem cell injections regularly, there was no way Bella could have built up the muscle mass to even consider the surgery or live a happy last five years of her life. VetStem let my dog be a puppy again and enjoy her life with significantly less pain so she can enjoy her favorite things: camping and running.”

Stem cells are regenerative cells that can differentiate into many tissue types, reduce pain and inflammation, help to restore range of motion, and stimulate regeneration of tendon, ligament, and joint tissues. According to surveys answered by owners and veterinarians, greater than 80% of dogs showed an improved quality of life after receiving VetStem Cell Therapy for orthopedic conditions.

About VetStem, Inc.

VetStem is a veterinarian-led Company that was formed in 2002 to bring regenerative medicine to the profession. This privately held biopharmaceutical enterprise, based near San Diego, California, currently offers veterinarians an autologous stem cell processing service (from patients’ own fat tissue) among other regenerative modalities. With a unique expertise acquired over the past 20 years and thousands of treatments by veterinarians for joint, tendon and ligament issues, VetStem has made regenerative medicine applications a therapeutic reality. The VetStem team is focused on developing new clinically practical and affordable veterinary solutions that leverage the natural restorative abilities present in all living creatures. In addition to its own portfolio of patents, VetStem holds exclusive global veterinary licenses to a large portfolio of issued patents in the field of regenerative medicine.

