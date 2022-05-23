Maru.Derm Cosmetics Releases Its New Vitamin C Facial Serum

ISTANBUL, ISTANBUL, TURKEY, May 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maru.Derm Vitamin C is a brightening anti-oxidant serum that repairs dark spots and smoothes lines to leave skin radiant. It contains 12% Vitamin C (Sodium Ascorbyl Phosphate), sourced from France, penetrates the skin more thoroughly, and is absorbed better than other formulas.

An active lifestyle leaves skin more exposed to environmental stressors, including UVA and UVB radiation from the sun and pollution. This causes the formation of free radicals, which break down collagen and elastin and lead to damaged skin.

Vitamin C is an antioxidant that prevents, protects, and repairs damage caused by free radicals that come in contact with the skin from external sources like air pollution or from inside the body due to normal processes like metabolism. But eating an orange isn't enough. Vitamin C applied topically to the skin is 20 times more effective than Vitamin C taken orally. Topical Vitamin C serum keeps skin healthy and strong day after day.

Maru.Derm PR
MaruDerm Cosmetics
info@maruderm.com

You just read:

Maru.Derm Cosmetics Releases Its New Vitamin C Facial Serum

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Maru.Derm PR
MaruDerm Cosmetics info@maruderm.com
Company/Organization
Maru.Derm Cosmetics
Yeni Bahçeköy Mah. Orta Selvi Sok No:2B Sarıyer
İstanbul, 34473
Turkey
+90 850 302 3310
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Maru.Derm Cosmetics Releases Its New Vitamin C Facial Serum
Maru.Derm Cosmetics Makes a Fast Entry into the U.S. Market
We, DummyInfo, Are Announcing The Launch of Our New Website!
View All Stories From This Author