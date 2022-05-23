Maru.Derm Cosmetics Releases Its New Vitamin C Facial Serum
EINPresswire.com/ -- Maru.Derm Vitamin C is a brightening anti-oxidant serum that repairs dark spots and smoothes lines to leave skin radiant. It contains 12% Vitamin C (Sodium Ascorbyl Phosphate), sourced from France, penetrates the skin more thoroughly, and is absorbed better than other formulas.
An active lifestyle leaves skin more exposed to environmental stressors, including UVA and UVB radiation from the sun and pollution. This causes the formation of free radicals, which break down collagen and elastin and lead to damaged skin.
Vitamin C is an antioxidant that prevents, protects, and repairs damage caused by free radicals that come in contact with the skin from external sources like air pollution or from inside the body due to normal processes like metabolism. But eating an orange isn't enough. Vitamin C applied topically to the skin is 20 times more effective than Vitamin C taken orally. Topical Vitamin C serum keeps skin healthy and strong day after day.
