Westlake Leaders Endorse Michelle Oyola McGovern

I am thrilled to have the endorsements of Westlake Mayor JohnPaul "JP" O'Connor and Vice Mayor Greg Langowski - it is a true honor!”PALM BEACH COUNTY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Westlake Mayor JohnPaul "JP" O'Connor and Vice Mayor Greg Langowski endorse Michelle Oyola McGovern's campaign for Palm Beach County Commission, District 6. The momentum for Michelle's campaign continues to grow across District 6.
In his endorsement, Mayor O'Connor stated, "Westlake and our neighboring communities need a leader like Michelle Oyola McGovern. Michelle understands our unique needs and will fight for us relentlessly. I look forward to working with her because she isn't afraid of rolling up her sleeves to get the job done. She is the local candidate we can count on, and I encourage you to vote for her in August!"
In his endorsement of Michelle, Vice-Mayor Langowski said, "I proudly support Michelle McGovern for County Commission, District 6. Her diverse and proven experience and remarkable ability to bring people together make her the only choice for our next County Commissioner. I trust Michelle to be an advocate for Westlake and our entire community."
"I am thrilled to have the endorsements of Westlake Mayor JohnPaul "JP" O'Connor and Vice Mayor Greg Langowski - it is a true honor! JohnPaul and Greg are effective public servants and leaders doing a great job in Westlake. I couldn't be prouder to have them on the team and I look forward to working with them for the betterment of our shared community," said Michelle Oyola McGovern.
This latest endorsement adds to Michelle's growing list, including almost 30 local elected officials, the Palm Beach County Police Benevolent Association, the Economic Council of Palm Beach County, BIZPAC, Chamber of Commerce of the Palm Beaches Leadership PAC, and Ruth's List.
Michelle Oyola McGovern has over two decades of policy, governmental, and community experience. Michelle began her career in public service with the Florida Department of Children and Families. Her career led her to work for U.S. Senator Bill Nelson, first in his D.C. office and then as his regional Director for the Palm Beaches and the Treasure Coast. Michelle's job involved meeting with community and local elected leaders to discuss policy initiatives and identify federal dollars to support local projects. A proactive leader, Michelle was promoted to serve as Senator Nelson's Statewide Director overseeing a team of 10 regional directors and staff across seven regional offices throughout Florida. Michelle worked in these public advocacy roles with Senator Nelson for 18 years.
Michelle now serves as the Director of Government and Community Relations for a major healthcare system. She focuses on creating, guiding, and promoting positive relationships. Her work to help local leaders and the community navigate important health and medical issues over the last two years has provided Michelle with essential experience that will prove critical as our county deals with the impacts of COVID-19 and other issues.
Michelle also currently serves - or has served - on numerous organizations, including past President and Member of the Board of Directors of the Forum Club of the Palm Beaches; founding Member and President of West Palm 100; past President and Member of the Board of Directors of SunFest; Trustee of the Chamber of Commerce of the Palm Beaches; President's Circle Member (Trustee) for the Wellington Chamber of Commerce; and Trustee for the Central Palm Beach County Chamber of Commerce. Michelle is also Treasurer of The Homeless Coalition of Palm Beach County and Chair of the Palm Beach County Advisory Commission on Women, where she continues her advocacy efforts.
Michelle is a proud mom to Emilia and Victoria and wife to John, the Village of Wellington's Vice Mayor. Michelle comes from a large Puerto Rican family, and she is the oldest of four sisters. A trailblazer in her way, Michelle was the first in her family to attend college. Her parents instilled a passion for service and the importance of hard work, honesty, and integrity in everything she sets out to accomplish. Michelle, John, and their two daughters live in the Village of Wellington.
