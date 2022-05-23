The Texas Blockchain Council (TBC) Partners with Voltage to Run a Bitcoin Lightning node
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Texas Blockchain Council (TBC) is running a Bitcoin Lightning node along with the help of the team at Voltage, a Trammell Venture portfolio company. The TBC will be running a full Lighting node to conduct transactions for membership dues, payments for networking events, and sales of merchandise. The Lightning Network is a decentralized collection of nodes processing real Bitcoin transactions using payment channels to increase transaction efficiency. Key benefits include the ability to accept micropayments while providing speed, scalability, security, and lower transaction costs.
Voltage, a Trammell Venture portfolio company, is a Bitcoin infrastructure and enterprise-grade services provider. Voltage will provide the BTCPay Server, cloud hosting, security, and privacy solutions to ensure the proper routing and management of the payment solutions.
This initiative builds upon the TBC’s partnership with Fort Worth Mayor, Mattie Parker, in helping Fort Worth become the first city in the U.S. to mine Bitcoin. The TBC donated 3 Bitcoin mining machines to the city as part of a 6-month pilot program.
Company Profiles:
Voltage
Voltage is an infrastructure provider for Bitcoin that brings enterprise-grade services to both Layer 1 and Layer 2 technologies. The company bridges the gap between easy & fast cloud infrastructure and the security & privacy that Bitcoin requires. With a focus on modern tools and processes, Voltage enables consumers to build, deploy, and scale faster. The platform can service a wide variety of customers. Whether it’s one node or thousands of nodes, Voltage can help.
Trammell Venture Partners
Trammell Venture Partners is an Austin-based venture capital firm focused on investing in highly
technical seed- and early-stage startups in three core technology domains: Bitcoin-Native Technologies, Applied Artificial Intelligence, and Security and Privacy technologies.
Texas Blockchain Council
The Texas Blockchain Council is a nonprofit industry association made up of companies and individuals that work in a variety of industries that are connected to Bitcoin, crypto and blockchain technology. The Texas Blockchain Council works to make the State of Texas the jurisdiction of choice for blockchain innovation.
Sarah Hoenig
