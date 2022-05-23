Submit Release
News Search

There were 662 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,896 in the last 365 days.

UC Funds Groundbreaking in Detroit, Michigan

Lafayette West

Creative Financial Solution & Innovative Public-Private Partnership for Significant Economic Development in Lafayette West

DETROIT, MI, USA, May 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Residences at Lafayette West had their groundbreaking for the first of a $150 million project. Local and city officials attended this important piece of Detroit’s revitalization efforts. UC Funds is the capital solution for this large project. More information on the event is found in this media coverage: https://www.clickondetroit.com/news/local/2022/05/17/150m-housing-development-breaks-ground-in-detroits-historic-lafayette-park/

UC Funds combined a creative capital structure with PACE funds to maximize the proceeds for the Sponsor. “The capital structure includes PACE, and we are very familiar with how to integrate PACE platforms into a winning capital solution,” said Joe Ambrose SVP of Production and Asset Management for UC Funds. “The sponsor team is very strong, and we see the promise of Detroit’s new growth trajectory.”

Lafayette Park is a historic and trendy neighborhood of Detroit that is approximately a half mile from the CBD and positioned for stout growth in the coming years catalyzed by more than $2 Billion in prominent mixed-use developments currently under construction in the immediate vicinity.

Detroit is undergoing a city-wide revitalization with significant economic development support of Quicken Loans CEO, Dan Gilbert, and buttressed by all of the Motor City corporations as well as tech companies such as Apple, Google, Amazon, and Microsoft.

For investment or lending inquiries, please contact info@ucfunds.com.

UC Funds News
UC Funds
email us here

You just read:

UC Funds Groundbreaking in Detroit, Michigan

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.