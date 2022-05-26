Crypto Caverns LLC Using NFT Technology to Pioneer Blockchain-Based Hardware Ownership
Mold-Breaking Project Hopes to Spread Methodology to Other IndustriesNEW YORK CITY, USA, May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crypto Caverns LLC, the first BBB accredited crypto mining company, is disrupting the industry by utilizing NFT based technology to allow on-chain ownership of physical computing hardware for the first time. No longer limited to Art-Based initiatives, NFTs as the future of tangible property ownership is soon possible with the CavernCores project.
With integrated hosting services in US facilities and physical delivery options, Crypto Caverns LLC hopes to promote a solid model for other industries to use, such as Automotive, or even Real Estate.
“We think this technology has value and would like to see it grow into something more than algorithmically generated pictures. Many early websites of the 1990's were simply for entertainment but look at the world today.” says Crypto Caverns’ CEO, Rufus Wright. “There is the potential for massive savings in overhead related to customer verification and servicing in all kinds of industries. This is only the beginning.”
Crypto Caverns LLC invites the public to join them for their live stream launch event with details soon to be announced on their website and Twitter.
The CavernCores NFT project will launch on May 31 at www.CavernCores.com. Follow @CavernCores on Twitter for updates.
For more information on the company check www.CryptoCaverns.com
info@cryptocaverns.com
Phillip McCabe
Crypto Caverns LLC
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
Other