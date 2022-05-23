Submit Release
News Search

There were 691 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,934 in the last 365 days.

Inslee issues update to vaccination requirement for outdoor contractors and volunteers

Story 

Gov. Jay Inslee issued an update today to Proclamation 21-14.5 which outlines COVID-19 vaccination requirements for several categories of workers, volunteers and contractors engaged in work with public sector agencies, health care delivery and education.

The update removes the vaccination requirement for outdoor contractors and volunteers whose work does not involve delivery of health care services. Examples include contracted landscapers, contracted or volunteer wildland firefighters, and contracted construction workers.

Vaccination requirements remain unchanged for all other categories of workers and volunteers.

The updated order is effective immediately.

An updated vaccination FAQ is available on the governor’s website.

Media Contact 

Public and constituent inquiries | 360.902.4111
Press inquiries | 360.902.4136

You just read:

Inslee issues update to vaccination requirement for outdoor contractors and volunteers

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.