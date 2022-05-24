Heath Consultants Donates Remote Methane Leak Detector - First Responder to City of Sterling Heights Fire Department
HOUSTON, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an effort to better protect the citizens of Sterling Heights and surrounding areas, Heath Consultants has donated a Remote Methane Leak Detection system to the City of Sterling Heights Fire Department. This makes the city the first in Michigan to utilize this technology. First responders will use the Remote Methane Leak Detection system in the event of a natural gas emergency.
Fire Department personnel shine RMLD-FR through a structure's window to determine if methane is present
"Safety is so important to building our exceptional quality of life here in Sterling Heights," said Mayor Michael Taylor. "We must first keep our firefighters safe so they can keep our community safe in turn, and this new equipment is just one more tool in the toolbox that can help us do that."
The Sterling Heights Fire Department will soon be trained on using their new Remote Methane Leak Detector – First Responder (RMLD-FR™). The device allows first responders to quickly scan common venting points of a structure from a safe distance to determine if methane gas is present. This will help to protect both the firefighters and the public, as well as minimize property damage.
The RMLD-FR is a reliable and quick way to detect the presence of methane. Using Tunable Diode Laser Absorption Spectroscopy (TDLAS), the operator can shine a beam through most windows and common venting points. The audible and visual signal indicates the level of methane present, allowing first responders to make quick decisions about how to control the gas and ignition sources. In addition to its fast detection time, the RMLD-FR features Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS capability and more. This makes it a versatile tool that can be used in various situations.
"Many times, first responders are called to natural gas emergencies and, up until now, we've only had a way to detect for gases while inside what could be a potentially hazardous environment or in the correct flammable range to set off an explosion with just a spark," said Fire Chief Kevin Edmond. "This new device can be used to detect gases remotely, keeping our team safely away from potentially dangerous structures and situations."
For more information on the benefits of this potentially life-saving device, visit heathus.com/products/rmld-fr/.
About Sterling Heights
Founded in 1968, the City of Sterling Heights continues to be a vibrant, inclusive community for residents and businesses that is safe, active, progressive and distinctive. The Sterling Heights 2030 Visioning Plan creates a bold vision for an exceptional quality of life, offering distinctive neighborhoods, a world-class library, 31 parks and green spaces, and low tax and crime rates. With roughly 133,000 residents, it is the second-largest suburb in Metro Detroit and the fourth- largest city in Michigan. To learn more, visit sterling-heights.net.
About Heath Consultants
Heath Consultants Incorporated is a third-generation, family-owned business founded in 1933 by Milton Heath Sr., who started out providing line clearing services to New England utilities. Heath partners with well-recognized research and development organizations and industry trade associations to provide state-of-the-art products and services to various utility markets, including products specifically designed to detect greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) and services for environmental safety. Heath is certified by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). For more information on Heath's products or services, visit heathus.com.
