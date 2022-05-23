European Niche Perfume Sample Service Launched: Beautinow

Niche perfume retailer Beautinow has increased it sample offering of premium niche fragrances in Europe. It is also offering a period curated sample set.

ROTTERDAM, ZUID HOLLAND, THE NETHERLANDS, May 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the world of niche fragrances, buying a perfume can be a costly investment. Such fragrances are a great alternative to mainstream designer fragrances for those who want to smell more unique, and stand out of the crowd. Yet, they often come with an expensive price tag.

Fragrance Samples

Beautinow, an online perfume store, has now increased its catalogue of perfume samples with an additional option of buying a 2ml sample. "By offering a sample option, we empower our store visitors to try out lots of fragrances at a small price, before they commit to a full bottle." While such service may not matter for affordable fragrances below 50 euro's, it is highly valuable for premium brands such as Bortnikoff. This brand can easily cost 200-300 euro's per 50ml bottle.

Curated Sample Set

Besides the expansion of the perfume sample offering, the Netherlands based company, also offers a curated sample set. This set renewed each month and consists of a set 5 perfume samples. Fragrance lovers can review the box, and if they're interested to try, they can order it online in the Beautinow store. When asked why the company doesn't offer a subscription: "We do not believe in subscriptions, because it feels like a mandatory commitment. We want perfume lovers to decide for themselves whether each fragrance set is interesting to try out. With monthly subscriptions, we expect lots of fragrance samples will go to waste." The company adds that monthly subscriptions will also be unfriendly to the environment.

For perfume enthusiasts that are looking for their next signature scent, Beautinow highly recommend them to take advantage of their current anniversary offering. "We've launched a special deal this week, to offer a 15% discount on all fragrances when ordering 3 items or more. To take advantage of such deal, you can for example buy a full bottle, and add 2 samples to your shopping cart. In this way, you can enjoy this deal already while adding just two low value items to your order."