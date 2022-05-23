Verlo Mattress Expands to the Furniture Capital of the U.S with a Grand Opening in Hickory, N.C
L to R: Dirk Stallmann, President Verlo Mattress, Chris Robinson, Owner Verlo Mattress of Hickory, Bobby Cleveland, Director of Franchise Development.
Ribbon-Cutting to be held at 10 a.m. May 27HICKORY, N.C., UNITED STATES, May 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Verlo Mattress, America’s fastest-growing direct-to-consumer mattress company, is proud to announce the Grand Opening of its Hickory, N.C. store on Friday, May 27th, with a ribbon-cutting at 10 a.m.
Mayor Hank Guess will perform the ribbon-cutting. Store owner Chris Robinson, Verlo Mattress representatives, and other local dignitaries will also be in attendance.
Hickory is the heart of America’s furniture manufacturing industry, and Robinson said the Verlo Mattress store is a natural addition to the region’s reputation for high-quality, individually manufactured furniture at the best prices.
“I’m very excited to open this new store in an area that is known for manufacturing high-quality furniture,” Robinson said. “Hickory is the furniture capital of the United States, and Verlo Mattress is a fantastic addition to the area because of Verlo Mattress’s reputation for handcrafting mattresses and sleep products that will give our customers the great night’s sleep they deserve.”
Robinson also owns Cabinet Solutions, of Hickory, which specializes in custom cabinetry for homes, as well as Cox Manufacturing, a furniture manufacturing company, also in Hickory.
“Verlo Mattress is a highly attractive franchise opportunity for local business owners,” Robinson said. “Because we already personally manufacture beds and headboards, adding Verlo Mattress to our family of companies is a win-win situation for us.”
The new store will be inside The Hickory Furniture Mart connected to Cox Furniture located at 2220 Hwy 70 SE, Ste 285, Hickory, NC 28602
Robinson said he was attracted to Verlo Mattress not only because it is an excellent franchise opportunity, but because of the high quality of its products. Robinson, of nearby Granite Falls, N.C., believes Hickory is an ideal location for a high-quality mattress store like Verlo Mattress.
Dirk Stallmann, President of Verlo Mattress, said he was very pleased to welcome Robinson to the Verlo Mattress family, and he praised Robinson’s versatility as a businessman.
“Chris is a proven business owner, and we look forward to many years of success in Hickory,” Stallmann said. “His business ethic is compatible with Verlo Mattress’s reputation for great customer service and for manufacturing high-quality products at the best prices.”
Verlo Mattress is a franchise business and an excellent small business opportunity. Verlo Mattress’s Director of Franchise Development Bobby Cleveland said the Hickory location is perfect for an area known for Its rich heritage in furniture manufacturing.
About Verlo Mattress
Founded in 1958, Verlo Mattress is passionate about helping people find the right sleep products – at the best prices – because so much depends on a good night’s rest. Verlo mattresses are built in local Verlo Mattress factories, sold at consumer-direct prices, and serviced locally with a Lifetime Comfort Guarantee. Verlo Mattress was named one of Franchise Business Review's 2022 top franchises based on best franchise opportunities and owner satisfaction. Verlo Mattress has locations in seven states – Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Iowa, Georgia, Florida, and North Carolina.
For More Information
Verlo Mattress
Ira Klusendorf
Director of Marketing
+1 414-585-8913
iklusendorf@verlo.com
Bobby Cleveland
Director of Franchise Development
414-585-8916
bcleveland@verlo.com