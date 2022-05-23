Submit Release
HEATCURE Launches Innovative and Portable Power Stations

HEATCURE portable power station

The devices are great for at-home use or on the go

UNITED STATES, May 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A group of creators have come together to launch HEATCURE, an innovative brand offering portable power stations. This product is designed to bring clean and efficient energy to users while encouraging outdoor recreation.

The team at HEATCURE is committed to providing functional products that will help people enjoy their leisure time. With this mission in mind, they have created a convenient and enjoyable outdoor travel experience for their customers.

HEATCURE currently offers two portable power stations. The HEATCURE Portable Power Station 600W is a backup portable power station designed for people who need a reliable power source when away from the grid. The generator is made with an ultra-tough structure and a compact fashion design, and it comes with an LCD display. It is an outdoor power station that can store electricity, making it ideal for camping or other activities where you might need a power source but don’t have access to one.

The generator does not produce exhaust fumes and does not require fuel, as oil-fed generators do. With its built-in, ultra-high discharge rate and electric vehicle-type, lithium-ion battery pack, this portable power generator can provide up to 168000mAh/604Wh of power. The portable power station can support devices rating less than 600W, such as phones, laptops, cameras, drones, LED lights, mini fans, etc. This generator is a great option, whether used as a backup power source at home or a portable power source for the next camping trip.

The HEATCURE 600W is an easy-to-carry power station that features an easy-to-carry handle. With its clear LCD display screen, users can easily keep track of the input power, output power and how much battery is left. Its ultra-bright LED light has three lighting modes and can switch between constant lighting and strobe. It's perfect for night lighting, night fishing and emergency work. Thanks to its compact design, it can be easily transported and stored, making it a great choice for those who are always on the go.

The HEATCURE Portable Power Station 400W is a versatile and reliable power source for camping, van life and emergencies. This solar generator provides two AC outlets, four USB ports, and two DC ports to charge devices. The lithium battery provides 400 watt-hours of power and can be charged via solar panels, AC outlets or DC port. The built-in wireless charger is a great feature for charging phones and other small devices. This power station also comes with an LED light perfect for camping trips or power outages.

The 10W Wireless Charging portable power station offers a fast and reliable wireless charging experience. The device is compatible with most smartphones that support wireless charging, and it offers a maximum output of 10 watts. This means that it can charge phones up to 50 percent faster than a standard 5W wireless charger. In addition, the power station features an LED indicator that lets you know when your phone is fully charged. Whether at home or on the go, the 10W Wireless Charging portable power station from HEATCURE is an ideal way to keep devices charged.

For more information, visit the HEATCURE store on Amazon.

