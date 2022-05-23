Submit Release
Live and In Person! Come to the 2022 National Book Festival on Saturday, Sept. 3

Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden stands at a podium at the Library of Congress National Book Festival.

Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden welcomes you to return to the Washington Convention Center for the 2022 Library of Congress National Book Festival.

Mark your calendars! The National Book Festival is returning to the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, Sept. 3! This year’s theme is “Books Bring Us Together.”

The 2022 Library of Congress National Book Festival website is live. With the launch of this year’s site, you can explore past National Book Festivals, prep for the Festival with helpful information and more.

If you can’t join us in Washington, D.C. this September, a selection of programs will be livestreamed, and video of all presentations can be viewed online after the Festival concludes.

Subscribe to this blog and stay tuned in the weeks to come for more details, including the author lineup, poster artwork and more.

