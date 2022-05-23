Heritage Commission Book of the Week: East of the Mason-Dixon Line by Roger E. Nathan

Delaware was the first state to ratify the Constitution but possibly the last state to settle its boundaries. Delaware has the distinction of the being the only state with a round border and the only state that lies completely east of the Mason-Dixon Line. Roger E. Nathan’s work discusses how Delaware’s territory changed during the early years of its settlement and the lengthy efforts to mark the states borders.

East of the Mason-Dixon Line: A History of the Delaware Boundaries

– by Roger E. Nathan

