Borja Consulting Group Offers NEW The Art of Networking Framework Online Course

HOBOKEN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Borja Consulting Group, LLC is offering The Art of Networking Framework Online Course for an introductory price of $47. The Art of Networking course is Your own DIY, do it yourself, networking course. Dr. Jairo Borja asks, "how would you like exact tips on how to make more money and close more businesses virtually?"

As a bonus for purchasing The Art of Networking Framework Online Course offers:

• Networking Your Way to Success Book ($19.95 Value)

• Strategy Call ($497 Value)

• Elevator Pitch Worksheet ($47 Value)

• FORMEA Worksheet ($47 Value)

• Process Checklist ($47 Value)

• 50% off New Course Arte Suave De Networking where Dr. Jairo Borja does the steps with you ($497 Value)

Take advantage of this limited-time offer to purchase The Art of Networking Framework Online Course.

Positive Customer Impact

With over 18 years of experience, Dr. Borja is a master networker, course creator, dynamic speaker, educator, consultant, and international best-selling author. Many customers have already benefited from Dr. Borja’s expertise that includes:

• Networking Your Way to Success in a Virtual Era

• Lead Generation and Prospecting

• Networking Tips: Pre, During and Post Event

The Art of Networking Framework Online Course Availability

Borja Consulting Group LLC’s commitment to, "delivering the latest networking advice that will transform your business by learning how to make your network a platinum asset. This course is designed to provide employees with a fundamental foundation of how to network both virtually as well as onsite at an event. Moreover, it will teach you how to generate leads, gather further prospects, and how to leverage your existing network to increase leads."

https://borja-consulting-group.mykajabi.com/

M. Isabel Alarcon touts Transforming Your Way to Success as “an informative course guiding us to utilize the resources at hand to increase and expand your network effectively.” Catherine Barreto, MBA, who highly recommends the course. assures customers that its “easy-to-understand presentation format” is both “well-thought-out and well-executed.” She further adds, “I enjoyed it and found it incredibly helpful. I am looking forward to putting it into practice immediately!” Nikhil Patel agrees: “Since taking Jairo’s course, I feel like I have more direction of how to network with intentionality towards getting prospects through LinkedIn. It has resulted in closed business already!”

Click the link below and begin your transformation:

Founded in 2018, Borja Consulting Group is poised for the Fourth Industrial Revolution to educate working professionals and entrepreneurs while helping them build relationships and increase their network for success.

Dr. Jairo Borja

jairob@borjaconsultinggroup.com

For more information on The Art of Networking Framework Online Course:

For more information on Purchasing The Art of Networking Framework Online Course:

https://borja-consulting-group.mykajabi.com/offers/DmSL2WEH/checkout