PREMIER TO PARTNER WITH BLUEPRINT HOSPITALITY TO TRANSFORM HISTORIC OFFICE BUILDING INTO SAN ANTONIO HOTEL
Premier Will Provide a Full Suite of Services for the Downtown Hotel Located in Close Proximity to the River WalkDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Premier, an end-to-end architecture, design, procurement, and capital management firm, is pleased to announce that the firm will lead the redevelopment and conversion of the former CPS Energy headquarters to a hotel property in San Antonio. In partnership with Blueprint Hospitality, Premier will spearhead the project from design to completion using their expertise and full suite of services, including interior design, architecture, procurement, project management, and capital management for the historic conversion.
“We are excited to be partnering with Blueprint once again for this new project in San Antonio,” said Hector Sanchez, CEO of Premier. “With a primary location within one of the most visited places in all of Texas, we have a great opportunity to provide guests with a memorable experience and world-class design.”
Located along the River Walk in downtown San Antonio and within close proximity to attractions like the Henry B. González Convention Center, Premier will breathe new life into the 211,350- square-foot, 10-story building, which is a designated historic landmark. Premier will leverage its rich industry know-how of hospitality renovations and ground-up development projects to create hotel interiors and programming fit for visitors to San Antonio.
“Working with Premier on another project seemed like the obvious choice to make,” said Kunal Mody, CEO of Blueprint Hospitality. “With the great work they are completing at the Le Meridien in Fort Worth, Blueprint is so excited to see how this hotel will shine in San Antonio.”
Blueprint specializes in converting historic buildings and purchased the 10-story building at 145 Navarro Street along with the city-owned utility’s interest in the Tower Life building parking garage last month. The conversion is slated to begin in 2023 and will be a hub for out of town guests and locals to gather.
About Premier
Dallas-based Premier is a full-service firm with over 25 years of expertise across architecture, interior design, procurement, project management, construction development and contract administration. With all services yielded under one roof, Premier’s team is in constant pursuit of finding innovative solutions to the hospitality, multifamily and student housing industry’s increasingly complex problems; from straightforward soft goods refreshes to transformative custom designs for renovations, redevelopments and new developments, their team of professionals is dedicated to excellence across a multitude of market sectors. From concept to completion, Premier provides consultative services that are unmatched, bringing their clients’ vision for the built environment to life. For more information, please visit www.premierpm.com.
