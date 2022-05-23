Maritime Transportation System ISAC Announces Fourth Annual Maritime Cybersecurity Summit
In-Person Event to Focus on Practices for Cyber Safe, Secure and Resilient Operations
This year's Summit will continue to challenge the status quo and provide fresh, real-word perspectives offered by industry practitioners.”WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, U.S., May 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, the Maritime Transportation System Information Sharing and Analysis Center (MTS-ISAC) announced the fourth annual Maritime Cybersecurity Summit is scheduled for November 16 and 17, 2022. This year’s Summit will be held at the Ports America Brooklyn Cruise Terminal in the Port of New York and New Jersey. The event is designed to bring together maritime transportation system public and private sector executives responsible for organizational risk management and industry cybersecurity professionals from around the globe to focus on safe, secure, and resilient supply chain operational practices.
— Scott Dickerson
At the direction of the MTS-ISAC Board of Directors, the Maritime Cybersecurity Summit was acquired and will serve as its flagship annual event going forward. This fourth event will be the first in-person only Summit since the inaugural event was held in 2019.
“Maritime stakeholders are wanting to get back to in-person events to meet and discuss their efforts. During the pandemic, adversaries have sharpened their skills at the same time regulations have increased. It’s a great time to bring together this community of maritime critical infrastructure stakeholders for ground truth conversations about navigating the challenges being faced today and what lies ahead,” said Scott Dickerson, MTS-ISAC Executive Director and the Maritime Cybersecurity Summit founder. "We will offer two distinct tracks for attendees, one for business leaders and then a technical cybersecurity track."
The agenda will include sessions such as: evolving boardroom considerations, game planning effective defense strategies, developing an effective security architecture, managing vulnerabilities in an increasingly interconnected landscape, and strategies for maximizing collaboration through exercises and drills. Success stories resulting from effective information exchange, a key tenant of the MTS-ISAC, will be on full display at the Summit as well.
Information regarding keynote speakers and vendors sponsors will be announced in the coming weeks.
Anyone interested in learning more about the MTS-ISAC or the 2022 Maritime Cybersecurity Summit can contact the MTS-ISAC here.
About MTS-ISAC
The Maritime Transportation System Information Sharing and Analysis Center (MTS-ISAC) is a nonprofit formed by maritime critical infrastructure stakeholders to address maritime cybersecurity challenges. The MTS-ISAC promotes and facilitates maritime cybersecurity information sharing, awareness, training and collaboration efforts between private and public sector stakeholders, both within the maritime sector and across other critical infrastructure sectors. Its mission is to effectively reduce cyber risk across the entire MTS community through improved identification, protection, detection, response, and recovery efforts and act as the maritime sector's actionable cyber information sharing center of excellence. For more information, visit https://www.mtsisac.org/.
About The Maritime Cybersecurity Summit
The Maritime Cybersecurity Summit supports focused discussions on maritime cybersecurity challenges for port authorities and maritime owners and operators. During the Summit, owners, operators, suppliers, service providers, port authorities and other public sector stakeholders share information on their current efforts to address maritime cyber risks. This event offers a rare opportunity to not only engage and hear from a diverse group of experts, but also connect with peers in the community to build trusted relationships. This is an event where your organization can focus on collaborating with other maritime leaders who are focused on building a more operationally resilient maritime ecosystem.
Scott Dickeson
MTS-ISAC
+1 703-577-8755
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn