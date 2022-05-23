WriteGirl to Honor Acclaimed Author Margaret Atwood and Other Outstanding Women Writers at Bold Ink Awards
Margaret Atwood, whose work has been published in more than 45 countries, is the author of more than 50 books of fiction, poetry, critical essays and graphic novels. Her books includes The Handmaid’s Tale, now an award-winning TV series.
NBC’s White is an accomplished journalist with nearly 40 years experience. She has covered hundreds of significant local and national stories and has been recognized by the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) Chuck Stone Lifetime Achievement Award.
WriteGirl Alum Amanda Gorman to Offer Special Message; Sponsorship Packages and Tickets Available Now for June 4th Online Celebration
The live online celebration will be co-hosted by Clara Sera, founding WriteGirl volunteer and screenwriter (Blended, Smallfoot). The event is on Saturday, June 4, from 5 to 6:30pm PDT. Tickets and more information HERE.
“With many teens struggling with significant mental health challenges during these tumultuous times, teen girls need a supportive space to express themselves, develop their confidence and explore their creative voice,” says Keren Taylor, WriteGirl executive director and founder. “They are our future, and it benefits us all to invest in their success. We are thrilled to honor Beverly White, Mara Brock Akil and Margaret Atwood this year, spotlighting their tremendous work as writers, truth-tellers and role models for our teen girls and nonbinary youth.”
Atwood, whose work has been published in more than 45 countries, is the author of more than 50 books of fiction, poetry, critical essays and graphic novels. In addition to The Handmaid’s Tale, now an award-winning TV series, her novels include Cat’s Eye, short-listed for the 1989 Booker Prize; Alias Grace, which won the Giller Prize in Canada and the Premio Mondello in Italy, and The Blind Assassin, winner of the 2000 Booker Prize. She is the recipient of numerous awards, including the PEN Center USA Lifetime Achievement Award, and the Los Angeles Times Innovator’s Award, which was also awarded to Taylor in 2020.
NBC’s White is an accomplished journalist with nearly 40 years experience. She has covered hundreds of significant local, regional and national stories and has been recognized by the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) Chuck Stone Lifetime Achievement Award and the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors for her distinguished career. Beverly White has been a guest mentor at many WriteGirl writing workshops for teens, helping to inspire the next generation of journalists.
Brock Akil has written and produced nearly 400 episodes of television, including her beloved series Girlfriends, a witty and honest exploration of the multi-faceted nature of Black womanhood, and its spin-off, The Game, which found new life at BET and Netflix, and other scripted series. She has been honored with the prestigious Brandon Tartikoff Legacy Award by NATPE, was inducted into her alma mater Northwestern University’s Medill Hall of Achievement and received the distinguished Northwestern Alumni Medal, and been named to The Hollywood Reporter’s "Women in Entertainment Power 100" multiple times.
WriteGirl serves more than 500 teens annually, mainly from high-density neighborhoods. Since its formation in 2001, one hundred percent of WriteGirl’s graduating seniors have entered college, many on full or partial scholarships and many as the first in their family to do so. WriteGirl offers online workshops led by acclaimed women writers with genres spanning from poetry and songwriting to journalism and screenwriting.
WriteGirl provides a counterbalance to the enormous challenges teen girls face, including depression, pregnancy, incarceration and violence in their communities. It strives to provide every girl with a mentor who can help her ultimately discover her voice and true aspirations. WriteGirl envisions a world where all teens live, write, and speak boldly as they become inspiring, transformative leaders, driven to effect positive change in their communities. It has been the mission of WriteGirl to raise up the voices of underrepresented and/or vulnerable youth, including Black, Latinx, Asian/Pacific Islander, Indigenous, nonbinary, LGBTQIA youth, anyone with disabilities, and many others who are part of the community WriteGirl serves.
For WriteGirl, adapting all programming online due to the pandemic has allowed WriteGirl to expand to reach girls across the U.S. and internationally, with writing programs now serving groups of teens in Nevada, Wisconsin, Tajikistan and Afghanistan. One-on-one writing mentors have been matched with teens in Nigeria, Uruguay, Poland and many other countries.
First held in 2006, the WriteGirl Bold Ink Awards is an uplifting event and benefit for WriteGirl that celebrates outstanding women writers and raises vital funds for WriteGirl creative writing programs. WriteGirl is seeking to raise critical funding for its workshops, one-on-one mentoring and college application assistance during these challenging times to both sustain current WriteGirl programs and support the organization’s growth as it expands to reach even more teens.
In 2013, WriteGirl was honored by First Lady Michelle Obama with the National Arts and Humanities Youth Program Award. In 2014, Taylor was named a CNN Hero.
To learn more about WriteGirl and view the Sponsorship Kit or Press Kit, please visit the WriteGirl website.
If you need more information or would like to set up an interview with Keren Taylor, please contact Scott Busby at scottb@thebusbygroup.com or 310.600.7645.
Scott T Busby
The Busby Group
+1 3106007645
scottb@thebusbygroup.com
2022 Writegirl Bold Ink Awards Trailer