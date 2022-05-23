Audit Advisory for Tuesday, May 24, 2022

Contact:

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

Ashland Hillsdale Local School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Ashtabula Harpersfield-Geneva Joint Economic Development District #1 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Harpersfield-Geneva Joint Economic Development District #2 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Harpersfield-Geneva Joint Economic Development District #3 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Butler Butler County Transportation Improvement District IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Clinton Southern Ohio Educational Service Center 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Columbiana Columbiana County Family and Children First Council 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021 Cuyahoga Cleveland Municipal School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Independence Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021 REM OHIO INC., DBA REM OHIO YORK ROAD MED 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019 The Cuyahoga Soil and Water Conservation District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Darke Village of Arcanum 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Fairfield Area 20-21 Workforce Development Board IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Geauga Burton Public Library 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Guernsey Rolling Hills Local School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Hamilton Elevated Excellence Academy IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Hamilton County Mathematics and Science Academy FFR IPA 07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2019 Unified Purchasing Cooperative of the Ohio River Valley 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Hancock Washington Township 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Harrison North Township 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Hocking Hocking County Community Improvement Corporation IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Knox Centerburg Local School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Lake Lake Metroparks IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Lorain Amherst Exempted Village School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Lucas Lucas County Economic Development Corporation 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Toledo-Lucas County Convention and Visitors Bureau, Inc. 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Mahoning West Branch Local School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Mercer Marion Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021 Muskingum East Muskingum Local School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Portage Aurora City School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Putnam Continental Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021 Miller City-New Cleveland Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021 Ross Colerain Township IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Harrison Township IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Zane Trace Local School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Scioto Minford Local School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Washington-Nile Local School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Trumbull Labrae Local School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Weathersfield Local School District FFR 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

