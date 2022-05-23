Audit Advisory for Tuesday, May 24, 2022

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
Ashland
Hillsdale Local School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Ashtabula
Harpersfield-Geneva Joint Economic Development District #1
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Harpersfield-Geneva Joint Economic Development District #2
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Harpersfield-Geneva Joint Economic Development District #3
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Butler
Butler County Transportation Improvement District
IPA
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
Clinton
Southern Ohio Educational Service Center
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Columbiana
Columbiana County Family and Children First Council
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021
Cuyahoga
Cleveland Municipal School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Independence Local School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021
REM OHIO INC., DBA REM OHIO YORK ROAD
MED
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019
The Cuyahoga Soil and Water Conservation District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Darke
Village of Arcanum
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
Fairfield
Area 20-21 Workforce Development Board
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Geauga
Burton Public Library
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Guernsey
Rolling Hills Local School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Hamilton
Elevated Excellence Academy
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Hamilton County Mathematics and Science Academy
FFR IPA
07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2019
Unified Purchasing Cooperative of the Ohio River Valley
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Hancock
Washington Township
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Harrison
North Township
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Hocking
Hocking County Community Improvement Corporation
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Knox
Centerburg Local School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Lake
Lake Metroparks
IPA
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
Lorain
Amherst Exempted Village School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Lucas
Lucas County Economic Development Corporation
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
Toledo-Lucas County Convention and Visitors Bureau, Inc.
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
Mahoning
West Branch Local School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Mercer
Marion Local School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021
Muskingum
East Muskingum Local School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Portage
Aurora City School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Putnam
Continental Local School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021
Miller City-New Cleveland Local School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021
Ross
Colerain Township
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Harrison Township
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Zane Trace Local School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Scioto
Minford Local School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Washington-Nile Local School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Trumbull
Labrae Local School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Weathersfield Local School District
FFR
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
###
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
The full reports will be available on the AOS website using Audit Search
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.