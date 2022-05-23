Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Tuesday, May 24, 2022

Contact:
Marc Kovac
Press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

Ashland

Hillsdale Local School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Ashtabula

Harpersfield-Geneva Joint Economic Development District #1

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Harpersfield-Geneva Joint Economic Development District #2

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Harpersfield-Geneva Joint Economic Development District #3

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Butler

Butler County Transportation Improvement District

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Clinton

Southern Ohio Educational Service Center

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Columbiana

Columbiana County Family and Children First Council

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Cuyahoga

Cleveland Municipal School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Independence Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

REM OHIO INC., DBA REM OHIO YORK ROAD

MED

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

The Cuyahoga Soil and Water Conservation District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Darke

Village of Arcanum

 

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Fairfield

Area 20-21 Workforce Development Board

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Geauga

Burton Public Library

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Guernsey

Rolling Hills Local School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Hamilton

Elevated Excellence Academy

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Hamilton County Mathematics and Science Academy

FFR  IPA

07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2019

 

 

 

Unified Purchasing Cooperative of the Ohio River Valley

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Hancock

Washington Township

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Harrison

North Township

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Hocking

Hocking County Community Improvement Corporation

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Knox

Centerburg Local School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Lake

Lake Metroparks

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Lorain

Amherst Exempted Village School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Lucas

Lucas County Economic Development Corporation

 

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Toledo-Lucas County Convention and Visitors Bureau, Inc.

 

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Mahoning

West Branch Local School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Mercer

Marion Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Muskingum

East Muskingum Local School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Portage

Aurora City School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Putnam

Continental Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Miller City-New Cleveland Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Ross

Colerain Township

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Harrison Township

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Zane Trace Local School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Scioto

Minford Local School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Washington-Nile Local School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Trumbull

Labrae Local School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Weathersfield Local School District

FFR

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

 

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

The full reports will be available on the AOS website using Audit Search

 

