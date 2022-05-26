Health platform carecircle.org and Isabel Healthcare launch global partnership to lead in consumer health enablement

The partnership offers the integration of Isabel’s world leading symptom checker / virtual triage technology into the carecircle.org health community platform.

Together we will explore new, innovate ways to help patients and their caregivers around the world take control of their own health journeys.” — Andrew Smith, CEO carecircle

CHAM, ZG, SWITZERLAND, May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- carecircle.org – the first global, independent health community platform, built by users and backed by scientists – and Isabel Healthcare, the leading provider of technology allowing clinicians worldwide to match clinical features to diseases, have announced a strategic partnership to integrate the Isabel consumer symptom checker / triage into the carecircle platform and jointly develop the next generation of consumer healthcare enablement tools.

Available in 158 countries, the integrated solution leverages Isabel Healthcare’s unparalleled expertise in matching symptoms with potential diseases and will be available for consumers on the carecircle mobile, tablet and web apps. Both companies have a strong ethical and social foundation and work closely with the scientific community, supporting scientific research and clinical practice rather than using advertising.

carecircle.org is built entirely on Microsoft Azure and has benefited from Microsoft’s investments in healthcare technology and best-in-class security and data privacy. carecircle and Isabel Healthcare will implement the integration and next gen tools on Azure, with a roadmap for further enhancements using Microsoft’s technology stack. carecircle and Isabel Healthcare are also cooperating on ground-breaking research with the prestigious ETH university in Zurich which will deliver in 2023 the world’s most intelligent healthcare agent, i.care. i.care will interact with patients in natural language from their smartphone, tablet or the web on the carecircle platform, integrate Isabel’s world leading differential diagnosis engine and interface with clinical practice systems to ease the burden on physicians and medical staff, and improve patient experience.

Andrew Smith, CEO, carecircle.org on the partnership with Isabel Healthcare: “When we brought carecircle.org to market in 158 countries with the backing of Microsoft technology, trust and science were paramount to us. With Isabel Healthcare we have found a partner who shares our ethical values and adds to the trust we have created with Microsoft. Together we will explore new, innovate ways to help patients and their caregivers around the world take control of their own health journeys.”

Jason Maude, CEO, Isabel Healthcare on the partnership with carecircle.org: “Isabel Healthcare was founded over 20 years ago committed to help clinicians make the best decisions, often under extreme time pressure. We have built up a deep understanding of how machine learning can help clinicians improve their clinical reasoning skills over this period. Increasingly, consumers are taking charge of their own health and, together with carercircle.org, we are well positioned to lead in this area and help patients understand their symptoms and direct them to the most appropriate care with the right urgency.”

About

carecircle.org is the first global, independent health platform which combines communities with crowd-based knowledge. A Swiss based start-up with global operations, teaming with Microsoft, the World Health Organization (WHO) Drug Monitoring Station in Sweden and the Swiss Federal Institution of Technology in Zurich (ETH Zurich). The carecircle app is currently available in 158 countries on Apple, Android and under www.carecircle.org.

About

Isabel Healthcare was founded in 2000 by Jason Maude and is named after Maude’s daughter who almost died after a potentially fatal illness was not recognized. Today Isabel Healthcare is a world leader in clinical reasoning support and learning tools for professionals and virtual triage for consumer/patients. Isabel’s unique machine learning engine is at the heart of enabling physicians to broaden their differential, manage clinical uncertainty and stay current and helping consumers get the care they seek in the right venue with the right urgency. Trusted and used by clinicians and consumers around the world, Isabel drives healthcare decisions when and where needed.