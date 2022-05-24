Mandopop Star Jay Chou's 100 million online concert
The mandopop star is making a huge impact around the world through the Internet and blockchain.TAIPEI, TAIWAN, ROC, May 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chinese company Tencent Music (TME) rebroadcasted two of Jay Chou’s previous concerts, “Opus Jay World Tour 2013” and “THE INVINCIBLE 2019”, on their associated Livestream platform last Friday and Saturday night (May 20 - 21). According to statistical data, there were nearly 100 million total viewers concert across the world. Although the rebroadcast was free to watch for everyone, it still brings in implicit consumption, and the enormous viewership also attracts advertisements and title sponsorships.
Last Friday night, Jay Chou’s rebroadcasted concert topped the hot search list shortly after it went live. TME announced that Jay Chou’s concert “set the record for the most viewed online concert in Chinese history”, with nearly 100 million people tuned in.
Tickets for viewing permission, advertisements, and title sponsorships are the three main ways for online concerts to convert. The record-breaking viewership number is a sign that Chou is becoming an economic entity himself.
Jay Chou also recently announced that he has become a patron of Ligue 1 football team Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and will team up with superstars including Lionel Messi and Neymar for commercial shoots. Fans around the world are looking forward to it after PSG posted some behind-the-scenes clips on Instagram and Twitter.
Chou has been in the international spotlight ever since his collaborated NFT project broke OpenSea’s daily trading volume record this January. Following that, Netflix also announced the second season of “J-Style Trip”,Jay Chou’s unscripted travel show. The Asian Megastar is showing its influence on the international stage in 2022.
In addition, Jay Chou also confirmed two live concerts at Singapore National Stadium this December.
