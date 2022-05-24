Embedded World 2022: Intelligent Memory Presents Portfolio of specialty DRAM Components, DRAM Modules and Flash Memories
Aims to expand its global network of distribution partners to drive growth
Being able to offer both, DRAM components and modules, plus a full line of Flash solutions sets Intelligent Memory apart and makes us a good fit for distributors that have a gap in their portfolio.”ESCHBORN, GERMANY, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intelligent Memory, a manufacturer of industrial-grade memory product solutions, presents its comprehensive portfolio of DRAM modules, DRAM components and flash memory solutions at this year’s embedded world 2022 from June 21 to 23 in Nuremberg, Germany. At hall 1, booth 560, Intelligent Memory focuses on its specialty DRAM components, like its DDR3 8Gb and 16Gb ICs, and the corresponding modules in various temperature grades. These products address the needs of embedded designers that struggle with discontinuations from large manufacturers or their current long lead times.
— Peter Poechmueller, Managing Director at Intelligent Memory
In January 2022, Intelligent Memory expanded its operations to Europe and as part of its strategy to sell exclusively through indirect channels, the company is looking to win new distribution partners to drive its growth.
“Most memory manufacturers offer either DRAM components or DRAM modules,” explains Peter Poechmueller, Managing Director at Intelligent Memory. “Being able to offer both, as well as a full line of Flash based solutions sets Intelligent Memory apart and makes us a good fit for distributors that currently have a gap in their portfolio. Especially when it comes to high-density DDR3 components and modules, which are in broad demand in embedded applications.”
The DRAM portfolio of Intelligent Memory ranges from SDRAM to DDR4 ICs and modules. Key differentiator of the company that has been founded in 1991, is its pledge to deliver products with higher capacity, better reliability, more longevity, faster speed and long-term availability.
In addition to its DRAM lineup, Intelligent Memory will also be showcasing its customizable NAND Flash based solutions for industrial applications like SATA or PCIe SSDs, SD & microSD cards, CF cards, USB sticks and eMMC, among others. They are available in a wide range of capacities and configurations and offer the same highest level of reliability as the DRAM based solutions.
About Intelligent Memory:
Intelligent Memory has been developing memory products for demanding industrial applications since 1991 (as Pacific Force Technology Limited until 2013). The extensive product portfolio consists of DRAM ICs and modules (from SDR to DDR4) and a variety of managed NAND products and has been designed to meet the industry’s demands for quality, reliability, longevity and long-term availability.
Ortrud Wenzel
Intelligent Memory
email us here