UM, Tsinghua University holds first student exchange programme to nurture professionals

MACAU, May 23 - The University of Macau (UM) and Tsinghua University launched their first student exchange programme at the beginning of this year. As part of the programme, seven outstanding undergraduate students from the Department of Electrical Engineering of Tsinghua University recently completed one semester at UM. According to them, UM’s courses are in line with the market trend. They have also improved their English language skills and accepted different challenges during their stay on campus..

At a meeting organised by UM’s Faculty of Science and Technology (FST) to conclude the exchange programme, the exchange students shared their learning experiences and research achievements at UM. Professors from both UM and Tsinghua University joined the event either in-person or online. According to the FST, the exchange programme serves as the beginning of various collaborations between the two universities and is expected to provide a more comprehensive and diverse exchange platform for students in the future. The two universities will deepen cooperation and will work together to cultivate more professionals who are innovative, patriotic, and globally minded.

In addition to experiencing UM's unique residential college (RC) system, whole-person education, and multicultural environment, the exchange students also visited UM’s State Key Laboratory of Internet of Things for Smart city, which is the first of its kind in China. At the lab, the students joined some of the research projects and exchange ideas with UM professors. According to Ye Yihan, one of the exchange students, there are few opportunities to use English in mainland China, so he was not used to the English teaching environment upon his arrival at UM. As time went by, he noticed significant improvement on his English skills. He adds that the courses in electronics offered by UM are in line with the market trend and the professors at UM are very friendly and patient.

In terms of life on campus, the activities organised by the RCs to cultivate students' teamwork, service commitment, cultural participation, and leadership skills deeply impressed the exchange students. Tan Xinyi, another exchange student, says that he joined rock climbing lessons, a high table dinner, and music concerts with his friends in the RC and found the experiences very refreshing. He adds that campus life is unique at UM because students have the opportunity to experience new things and take on new challenges, which can bring them out of their comfort zones.