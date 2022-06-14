Submit Release
Innovative Lab Solutions Provides Laboratory Revenue Cycle Management

CARLE PLACE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Innovative Lab Solutions is pleased to announce that they provide laboratory revenue cycle management solutions designed to meet each client’s unique needs. These solutions help medical laboratories get a firm grip on their financials and ensure a positive cash flow that allows them to continue their work seamlessly.

At Innovative Lab Solutions, they work closely with their clients to understand their unique needs and provide the accurate services they need to track cash flow. With more than 15 years of experience in the industry, their experienced team can handle these critical operational tasks. They take advantage of cutting-edge resources and valuable insights to ensure every laboratory can track payments made and owed and gain a better understanding of their financial situation.

Innovative Lab Solutions understands the revenue cycle for medical laboratories and strives to streamline every process with automated solutions that make tracking income and debits more efficient. The claims process is one of the most significant challenges laboratories face. With the help of the professional team at Innovative Lab Solutions, medical laboratories can get the confidence they need to ensure the claims process goes as smoothly as possible to ensure prompt payments.

Anyone interested in learning about the laboratory revenue cycle management solutions offered can find out more by visiting the Innovative Lab Solutions website or by calling 1-718-313-0549.

About Innovative Lab Solutions: Innovative Lab Solutions is a full-service company offering reliable laboratory billing and organizational management solutions for more than 15 years. They provide customized solutions that help medical laboratories and other medical facilities with the support they need to streamline business operations. Their team can help with billing, consulting, staffing, and compliance services.

Company: Innovative Lab Solutions
Address: 1 Old Country Road, Suite 427
City: Carle Place
State: NY
Zip code: 11514
Telephone number: 1-718-313-0549
Email address: contact@ilsnyc.com

Galina Golub
Innovative Lab Solutions
+1 718-313-0549
