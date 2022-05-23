IppoPay Onboards New Assistant Vice President
Ippopay Technologies Pvt. Limited is pleased to welcome Mr. Raja Das to the pivotal designation of Assistant Vice President.CHENNAI, TAMIL NADU, INDIA, May 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IppoPay Technologies Pvt. Limited has grown from being a start-up of 7 employees to a family of 190 employees. As part of this expansion, we are pleased to announce that IppoPay is welcoming Mr. Raja Das to the pivotal designation of Assistant Vice President.
He has over 14 years of experience in the BFSI (Banking, Financial Services & Insurance solutions) and payment industry with proven abilities in managing Payment Gateway Processes, steering Operational activities and client servicing. His wide range of expertise is in the areas of Payment cards, Debit/Credit Cards, Prepaid Card, Net Banking, Mobile Banking, Wallets, Aadhaar Enabled Payment Systems (AePS) and National Payment Initiatives through NPCI like UPI, UPI Intent, QR and BBPS.
His impressive career profile includes excellence in the operational activities of the Payment Gateway System. Managing and mentoring core operations, risk & compliance, mentoring MRMs, merchant TDR and MRD calculations and nodal activities.
This designation is new to our hierarchical structure and IppoPay is excited to have you on board. We truly hope you would add to the wind beneath our wings.
About:
IppoPay is a fintech company that provides digital payments infrastructure. Our payment products are built for the collection and disbursal of payments for both online and offline stores. IppoPay is an all-in-one Neobank Provider as its platform provides a comprehensive financial solution for entrepreneurs of all types and sizes.
Mohan K
IppoPay Technologies Pvt Ltd
+91 89250 87773
info@ippopay.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other