ECMWF team joins European Space Agency’s Living Planet Symposium to celebrate half a year in Bonn
Following the opening of its new offices in Bonn in September 2021, ECMWF is joining the European Space Agency’s Living Planet Symposium from 23 to 27 May 2022.READING, UK, May 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following the opening of its new offices in Bonn, Germany, in September 2021, ECMWF is joining the European Space Agency’s Living Planet Symposium, which takes place at the World Conference Center, Bonn, from 23 to 27 May 2022.
“While ECMWF has been hosted in Reading since its creation, the opening of the new data centre in Bologna as well as the new offices in Bonn, brings us much closer to our 23 Member States and 12 Co-operating States,” explains Director-General Florence Rabier. “A key aim for both new sites is to build on and strengthen our existing collaborations in southern and central Europe.”
These collaborations include a long-standing and close working relationship with the European Space Agency (ESA). Being hosted by ESA’s Living Planet Symposium and having the opportunity to engage with the Earth Observation community, offers ECMWF the best possible opportunity to mark its first half year as part of the thriving scientific community in Bonn.
The team in Bonn is mainly focussed on activities funded by the European Union. However, numerical weather prediction remains a core part of the science for the team, as it does for all ECMWF staff. Around 70 members of staff have already moved to the offices in Bonn, and this number will increase to over 100 by the end of 2022.
The first few months of the year have seen a number of key achievements for ECMWF, including:
- The new data centre in Bologna has become fully operational and the new Atos supercomputers delivered and installed on site. Testing of the new machines is ongoing, with the performance expected to ultimately represent around five times the current one.
- The official launch of the visionary Destination Earth initiative, to create Digital Twins of the Earth system, took place in March, with ECMWF responsible for building the first two Digital Twins, on weather-induced and geophysical extremes, and on climate adaptation. Powering this revolutionary technology is The Digital Twin Engine. This will provide the software infrastructure needed for extreme-scale simulations, data handling and machine learning, and, in the future, more Digital Twins. Phase one of the initiative is ongoing, with a large recruitment drive and several invitations to tender issued.
- The fifth European State of the Climate report was issued in April, by the Copernicus Climate Change Service, implemented by ECMWF and funded by the European Union. The report showed that Europe experienced its warmest summer on record, and one of the most intense fire seasons in 30 years. Globally, atmospheric concentrations of greenhouse gases continued to increase. In particular, levels of carbon dioxide were higher in 2021 than at any time in at least two million years.
Nearly 40 members of the ECMWF team will be taking part in the Living Planet Symposium, presenting posters or taking part in discussions on a range of topics, including aerosols, the role of Earth Observation in climate services, remote sensing, and emerging technologies.
Visitors to the Living Planet Symposium can find the ECMWF team in the New York Hall, in the centre of the exhibition area.
For more information, see https://www.ecmwf.int/en/about/media-centre/news/2022/ecmwf-living-planet-symposium-2022
