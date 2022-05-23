Gearing up for the Father’s Day sale, Helloice brings a special “Buy 1 get any other free” offer

Helloice Supercool Hip-hop Fashion Chain

Seeing that Father’s Day is coming up, Helloice is gearing toward a special offer, applicable to all the products on the website.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, THE UNITED STATES, May 23, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Being recognized as a symbol of luxury and eminence, Helloice produces some of the finest jewelry items. The company makes a number of products including pendants, bracelets, watches, earrings, and much more. In light of the upcoming father’s day, which is celebrated on the 19th of June each year, Helloice is giving away an attractive discount offer. By offering a “Buy 1 get any other free” offer, Helloice has proven to be a reliable and customer-oriented store.Helloice is providing a Buy 1 get 1 free offer on all products available on the website. Upon purchasing a product on Helloice, the customers will receive a 5mm Miami Cuban chain. This chain is worth $69. Through this Father’s Day sale deal, customers can gift their fathers a free 5mm Cuban Chain over $69. Use code: Free to avail of this offer on the Helloice website.This 5mm chain is stylish, classy, and trendy, all at the same time. The chain gives off an amazing feel while enhancing the look. As with all the jewelry items produced by Helloice, this 5mm Miami Cuban chain boosts style. The chain has been made with the finest raw material, which increases its endurance towards wear and tear.Announcing the Father’s Day sale, the owner of Helloice, Felix said: “We are bringing a promotional sale for the upcoming Father’s Day of 2022. We are proud to announce that we will be giving away our iconic 5mm Miami Cuban chain for free with any other product purchased. As we all know that gifts are an amazing way to express love and gratitude. With our free product, children can give their fathers an amazing token of respect, love, and thankfulness.”Helloice is a staunch believer in providing value to people’s lives. Through excellent, luxurious jewelry, Helloice aims at providing a rich experience to people. The company aims at helping people dress in a fantastic way through accessories that will naturally increase their appeal. In addition to providing luxurious jewelry, Helloice aims to keep prices affordable. The company believes that the jewelry market is being exploited, and Helloice wants to change this dynamic through affordable pricing while providing top-notch products.About Helloice:Helloice was founded in Miami, Florida in 2017 with a mission to revolutionize the jewelry industry. The company offers some of the best looking and the best feeling jewelry items along with being durable. The founder, Felix, laid the foundation of a luxury brand, Helloice, that will become the epitome of fashion while being affordable and classy.Media contactWebsite address: https://www.helloice.com/

