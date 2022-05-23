AMFIL AVIATION CONSULTING SIGNS EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH THE PROTECTIVE GROUP
EINPresswire.com/ -- AMFIL AVIATION CONSULTING, LLC has recently signed an exclusive distribution agreement with The Protective Group (TPG), A Point Blank Enterprises Company. AMFIL’s agreement with TPG includes all the ballistic armor protection systems for the UH-60 and CH-47 platforms for the territories of Saudi Arabia, Taiwan and the Philippines.
“We are proud to add TPG’s products to our military portfolio”, said Padma Raghunathan, Vice President of Business Development at AMFIL Aviation Consulting. “AMFIL is pleased to exclusively distribute for TPG in Saudi Arabia, Taiwan and the Philippines and we look forward to this partnership in support of our customers.”
“AMFIL Aviation’s international reach is key for TPG and we are looking forward to a long and lasting relationship with AMFIL Aviation to supply ballistic armor systems across the globe. TPG is excited to partner with AMFIL Aviation on providing UH-60 and CH-47 ballistic armor systems to Saudi Arabia, Taiwan and the Philippines to enhance their survivability requirements for their aviation crews.” said Jack Greenberg, Director of Business Development.
About AMFIL Aviation Consulting, LLC
AMFIL Aviation is a boutique consulting company offering clients and customers a strategic knowhow on the various business aspects of the aerospace and defense industry. We advise on business expansions, diversification of sales channels, planning, procurement and logistics processes and solutions, contract/program management and many more. AMFIL’s focus is on understanding clients’ real challenges, and advise on a peer-to-peer level and customize solutions with an analytical approach that drives and sustains long term growth while simultaneously aligning with the client company’s objectives. AMFIL specializes in creating direct B-2-B relationships between clients and end users. For more information, please visit www.amfilaviation.com.
About The Protective Group
TPG has over 55 years of experience successfully designing, developing, integrating, producing, and fielding aviation, maritime, and vehicle platform ballistic armor systems to numerous US Government Agencies, US Department of Defense (DoD) Military and numerous other countries. TPG has provided ballistic systems for fixed and rotary wing platforms (UH-60 A/L/M, MH-60S, MH/CH-47, CH-53E and new CH-53K, CV-22, DHC-6 Twin Otter, Cessna Grand Caravan), Maritime Platforms (Legacy Gun shield for US Navy Amphibious Ships, Armor System for USMC Lightweight Maritime Armor System, and Gun Shield for US Naval Carriers Gun Stations) and Vehicle platforms (Armor systems for Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) Vehicles and Bradley Fighting Vehicles). For more information, please visit https://www.pointblankenterprises.com/the-protective-group/
padma.raghunathan@amfilaviation.com
Padma Raghunathan
AMFIL Aviation Consulting LLC
