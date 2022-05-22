Registrar Corp Announces Acquisition of Cosmetic Industry SaaS Company, Cosmetri, GmbH

The Cosmetri acquisition expands our value proposition by providing existing clients and prospects with a robust software solution that helps meet regulatory and production needs on a global basis.” — David Lennarz, CEO of Registrar Corp

HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, USA, May 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Registrar Corp, a Paine Schwartz Partners Fund V’s portfolio company, and a leading provider of supply chain compliance software and service to domestic and foreign food & beverage, medical device, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic customers, is proud to announce its acquisition of Cosmetri, GmbH. Since 2017, Cosmetri has provided the cosmetics and personal care industry with SaaS solutions that streamline compliance operations and accelerate product development.

Cosmetri’s flagship software, “Cosmetri Product Manager”, is a product lifecycle management platform designed to help users navigate compliance requirements. Product Manager’s features include tools for product development and formulation, compliance management, testing and quality assurance, inventory management, and reporting. In 2019, Cosmetri launched “Cosmetri GMP”, the only software specifically designed for GMP ISO 22716 cosmetics compliance. Cosmetri GMP helps with internal audits, product recalls, standard operating procedures, electronic document management for GMP, reporting, key performance indicators, and more.

Cosmetri currently serves hundreds of companies, offering customizable plans to fit clients’ needs. Cosmetri’s SaaS products can help improve workflow for manufacturers, cosmetics brands, research and development teams, and lab and safety professionals.

"For well over a decade Registrar Corp has assisted personal care product manufacturers with both U.S. FDA and State of California regulatory compliance services," according to David Lennarz, CEO of Registrar Corp. "The Cosmetri acquisition allows us to expand our value proposition by providing existing clients and prospects with a robust software solution that helps meet regulatory and production needs on a global basis. Additionally, as regulatory

authorities strengthen oversight of the personal care products industry, we see a significant market need for the Cosmetri software."

Cosmetri Co-Founder and Product Manager, Simon Bowen, said "Registrar Corp is the ideal partner for us. They have thousands of global customers, a robust enterprise sales team both in the U.S. and overseas, and place a high value on offering software as a service. We look forward to introducing new customers to Cosmetri and to providing our existing clients with additional Registrar Corp software, online training, and regulatory compliance services."

Cosmetri marks Registrar Corp’s seventh acquisition.

About Registrar Corp

Registrar Corp was founded in 2003 to help businesses comply with U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulations. Since opening its headquarters in Hampton, Virginia, USA, Registrar Corp has expanded to 20 worldwide offices and has aided more than 32,000 companies across 175+ countries. Employees include former U.S. FDA officials, scientists, and industry experts.

About Paine Schwartz Partners

A global leader in sustainable food chain investing, Paine Schwartz Partners is a private equity firm focused exclusively on investment opportunities in the fast-growing, dynamic global food and agribusiness sectors. The firm’s investment, operations and finance professionals invest throughout cycles across the food and agribusiness value chain, and bring a collaborative and active management approach to portfolio companies. For further information, please see

