Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 5000 Block of H Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Friday, September 24, 2021, in the 5000 block of H Street, Southeast.

At approximately 10:58 pm, a suspect approached the victim at the listed location and demanded the victim’s property. The suspect then brandished a firearm and shot in the direction of the victim. The suspect then fled the scene.

On Thursday, May 19, 2022, 26 year-old Nathaniel Newell, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).