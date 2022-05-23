Submit Release
ShopProp First Real Estate Company to Offer Commission-Free Home Sales Using AI Technology for MLS Listings

Free home listings in MLS and traditional real estate sites give homeowners maximum exposure with no cost

LAGUNA BEACH, CALIF., UNITED STATES, May 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Licensed brokerage firm ShopProp today announced it is offering a better way for homeowners to sell their properties through the MLS (Multiple Listing Service) without being locked into a listing fee or having to split commissions between traditional agents. ShopProp uses artificial intelligence (AI) to save on commissions, even while using the same official, required real estate contracts, disclosures, paperwork and processes used by traditional firms.

ShopProp’s AI provides homeowners with pre-listing disclosures and documents and lists a property in the MLS without paying any commission to brokers on either side of a deal. Sellers’ properties will be listed on thousands of sites that download updated listings and will then receive offers through ShopProp’s AI.

“Our exclusive AI software helps consumers evaluate offers, make counter offers, open escrow, open title and answer any questions before, during and after closing,” said the CEO of ShopProp, Rob Luecke. “You will pay brokers Zero-Zilch when selling your home. This means that homebuyers and sellers will gain the most money from property transactions in the industry. We will list your home for free in the MLS, giving maximum exposure. The homeowner can choose to offer as little as you want, or zero, to the buyer’s agent.”

Luecke continued, “We have always offered the lowest full-service fees to sell your home and the most money back when buying.”

For more information and to calculate your money back today, visit ShopProp.com.

About ShopProp
ShopProp is the first licensed brokerage firm to offer a $0 listing fee and a $0 buyer’s agent fee to home sellers. The company is dedicated to providing its customers with the finest services for customers buying, selling or looking to own a first home.

