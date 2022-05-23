Specht and Sohne Unveils Their Luxury Homage Watch Line
DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The kind of watch someone wears say a lot about who they are. However amongst the multitude of makes and models out there few stand out, with one exception of course, the luxury brands. A high end watch can be an empowering statement that brings confidence, sophistication and style to the wearer. For many, a luxury watch is the ultimate status symbol.
It’s a given that large numbers of watch lovers would love to own one but haven’t got the money to do so. The question on the minds of these enthusiasts is; how can we affordably bridge the gap between desire and attainment, without sacrificing style and quality?
It was to this end that Specht and Sohne announced today the unveiling of their luxury homage Classic watch line. Founded by two entrepreneurs who share an obsession with high end watches, the company is devoted towards giving people the opportunity to put their favorite watch designs where they belong - on their wrists.
Suffice to say that one manufacturer in particular consistently tops the list of most prestigious watch brands in the world and is a status symbol like no other, Patek Philippe. Specht and Sohnes new Classic line takes it’s design cues from the ultra expensive Pateks. The entire Classic collection draws it’s inspiration from this ultimate watchmaking icon. With the introduction of this new watch line, Specht And Sohne has finally put high end watch design within the reach of almost anyone.
Deen Khan, the owner of the company said: “I am absolutely delighted about the launch of our Classic homage watch line. It became apparent to us, that unless you wanted to buy a fake watch of dubious quality, or fork out a mortgage payment or greater for the real deal, the options to wear your favorite designs were limited. We searched for design and watch making professionals over the years to make our dream come true, and here we are today.”
Offered in 4 models the Classic watch collection possess exceptional qualities. They come loaded with enviable features such as; luminous dial and hands, stainless steel cases, high end movements, to name but a few. With 11 total designs, all presently enjoying hundreds of positive reviews on the company’s website, as well as plenty of online buzz, Specht and Sohne will be announcing newer collections in the coming months.
The present tribute collections can be seen here.
“We are committed to producing high end and valuable homage watches at an affordable price. Quality is one of our non-negotiables. Each watch goes through a thorough and rigorous quality assurance process. We are so confident about our products, that if you are not happy with the finished product for any reason, our warranty on each watch has got you covered. We are extremely proud of our Classic watch line, and we know that our customers will be very satisfied with any of our product offerings. Do check our website” Deen concluded.
To know more about Specht and Sohne, and their new homage watch line, visit our homage website .
