Submit Release
News Search

There were 294 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,530 in the last 365 days.

AI Exosphere Satellite Writer an Artificial Intelligence Content Writing Tool Gets High Remarks During Beta

Google Analytics Snapshot Of The First Week Of Beta

Google Analytics Snapshot Of The First Week Of Beta

Satellite Writer Beta Launch Badge

Satellite Writer Beta Launch Badge

AI Exosphere has promised a mobile application to support more users on mobile as the beta numbers for Satellite Writer keep rolling in.

We rushed the beta out, so mobile wasn't our key focus. We wanted to see what users think of HailyAI's writing capabilities, and they're better than expected.”
— said Sal Peer, CEO of AI Exosphere
ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AI Exosphere Satellite Writer an Artificial Intelligence Content Writing Tool Gets High Remarks Durning Beta.

AI Exosphere has promised a mobile application to support more users on mobile as the beta numbers for Satellite Writer keep rolling in.

The company, which is in the NVIDIA Inception and AWS Activate Portfolio programs, says that Satellite Writer stands to be the next big thing in mainstream artificial intelligence content creation tools.

AI Exosphere CEO Sal Peer boasted on Social Media that Satellite Writer, powered by HailyAI (the company's AI model), had gotten a tremendous response from beta users.

The company claims that the Satellite Writer platform has an average session use of 7:00 minutes per user (verified by Google Analytics) and expects those numbers to grow as mobile responsive issues are corrected, and a mobile app is developed.

Satellite Writer is a real contender to disrupt the industry. By comparison, the most successful AI copywriting tools only average 7:16 minutes per user, and most have been around for years. In addition, most old-school AI copy platforms are far behind the emotional intelligence system AI Exosphere developed and trained with HailyAI, which powers the Satellite Writer system.

Satellite Writer Beta launched on May 11th, 2022, and is set to complete its beta by June 2022. Although nothing concrete has surfaced, there have been discussions about extending the beta dates during RISE Team Days.

For now, the company is giving 30,000 free words during its beta trial to all users and has started raising their first round.

Sal Peer
AI Exosphere, LLC
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

Learn about Satellite Writer.

You just read:

AI Exosphere Satellite Writer an Artificial Intelligence Content Writing Tool Gets High Remarks During Beta

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.