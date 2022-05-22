Globitel is a platinum partner at E3 CX Conference 2022 in Riyadh on June 7-9
Globitel is coming as a platinum partner to E3 CX Conference 2022 which will take place at the Intercontinental Hotel in Riyadh on June 7-9.
We look forward to presenting our expertise in customer experience solutions as we showcase our latest developments and partners’ success stories with AI-Powered SpeechLog Retail.”RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, May 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Globitel is coming as a platinum partner to E3 CX Conference 2022 for its second edition. The live and in-person event will take place at the Intercontinental Hotel in Riyadh on June 7-9.
Globitel’s team in Riyadh will attend as the company looks forward to connecting once more with the regional and international Customer Experience experts to explore strategies, technologies, and tools designed to empower Saudi Arabia’s Customer Experience advancements.
The event will feature several keynote speakers including Globitel’s very own Nael Halawa, Managing Director in Saudi Arabia, as he conducts a talk titled “How to Manage a Multi-Channel CX Strategy”.
Globitel will also be joined by Davies Group, a specialist professional services and technology firm, represented by Lee Mostari, the Director of Insights and Analytics, and Mike Wells, the Consulting Director.
On Globitel’s participation in the event, Halawa notes: “We're excited about presenting our technological excellence and expertise in customer experience solutions as we showcase our latest developments and partners’ success stories with AI-Powered SpeechLog Retail and its latest features, in addition to SpeechLog Analytics, Quality Management and much more.”
On his role as a keynote speaker, Halawa continues: “I look forward to conducting a talk on multi-channel CX strategy for enterprises. The talk will focus on how to create a seamless and consistent service experience for customers using the right tools and methods. We look forward to sharing the space with leading experts, Davies Group, one of our most esteemed partners.”
Saudi Arabia is home to some of the best customer experience events taking place in the region as the Kingdom continues to support companies and enterprises like Globitel in its pursuit of excellence and achievement in the CX field.
About Globitel
Established in 1996, Globitel has maintained a commitment to technology innovation by providing advanced software solutions and high-quality products for customers in various industry verticals, including telecom service providers, financial service providers, contact centers, government agencies, educational institutions, and healthcare providers. Globitel has offices in Jordan, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Iraq, and is set to expand to Pakistan and Egypt.
About Davies Group
Davies Group is a specialist professional services and technology firm, working in partnership with leading insurance highly regulated and global businesses. The company helps its clients to manage risk, operate their core business processes, transform and grow. Davies delivers operations and consulting and technology solutions across the risk and insurance value chain. Among its services are excellence in claims, underwriting, distribution, regulation, customer experience, human capital, and transformation & change management. The company has a global team of more than 5,500 professionals operating across the UK, Ireland, Bermuda, the US, Canada, Spain, Switzerland & India.
