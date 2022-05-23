Submit Release
News Search

There were 498 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,735 in the last 365 days.

Average American Spends $78 On Jewelry Annually, Finds New CWC Jewelry Market Study

CWC logo

CWC logo

Jewelry Market Statistics

Jewelry Market Statistics

Annual American Jewelry Spend In Working Hours

Annual American Jewelry Spend In Working Hours

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new in-depth jewelry market statistics study by CWC, the average American spends $78.14 on jewelry each year. The amount translates into 2.9 work hours worth of jewelry. Interestingly, the average household jewelry expenditure is significantly higher at $434.3.

– In 2020, the average American jewelry expenditure fell 35% compared to the previous year, suggesting companies across the jewelry market felt the impacts of the pandemic.
– Millennials spend an average of $203 on jewelry every year in the United States. The average millennial spends 157.9% more on jewelry than the average American. Although millennials account for 23% of the total world population, they make up 57% of all jewelry expenditure globally.
– The largest spenders are found in Gen X (45-54 age group), where the average person spends a whopping $304.6 on jewelry each year.


KEY JEWELRY MARKET DEMOGRAPHIC FINDINGS

In addition to age groups, the study also uncovered the most frequent jewelry buyers categorized by gender, marital status, and country.

– 56% of women have bought some jewelry during their lives, as opposed to 46% of men, suggesting women buy more jewelry than men.
– 55% of all jewelry purchases are made by married people, while single individuals account for 30% and people in a relationship only 12%.
– Hong Kong leads the world with $1288.4 of annual jewelry revenue generated per capita. Singapore and the United States follow Hong Kong at $439.6 and $187.4, respectively.

Learn more about the jewelry market study and discover the best-selling jewelry categories and the true value, including costs and margins of jewelry today.


ABOUT CWC

Classy Women Collection (CWC) is an affordable fashion company in the women's jewelry and accessories industry. At CWC, women aren't just customers; they are family and deserve the best. Since its establishment in 2017, CWC has launched hundreds of products ranging from anklets to bracelets, including a new necklace collection with 500 different styles and looks. It operates side-by-side with its counterpart Classy Men Collection. As a result, CWC and CMC form a unique organization accomodating to women's and men's fashion needs around the globe.

Press Contact:
info@classywomencollection.com

David Green
Classy Women Collection
info@classywomencollection.com

You just read:

Average American Spends $78 On Jewelry Annually, Finds New CWC Jewelry Market Study

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.