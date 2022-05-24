Business loans are now easier to secure
Bank turndowns are now eligible to reapplyAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Borrowing money for startup or business expansions have just gotten substantially easier. American Business Funding has announced a simplified commercial application program for all types of commercial loans to reach over 850 lenders in nearly every state. Small businesses have always struggled to raise capital and banks have recently tightened their criteria, further pushing commercial borrowers away from the cash they need.
American Business Funding provides both traditional mortgages for commercial properties as well as privately funded non-traditional loans for more challenging situations. Commercial properties such as apartment and office buildings, retail centers, restaurants, auto service centers and even construction and fix and flip loans are all available for funding. Cannabis cultivators and retailers are also able to apply for funding.
Additionally, American Business Funding has also added unsecured loan programs for business owners and those just starting out, in the form of credit lines and simplified loans. These programs are extremely important as the most common cause of business failure is lack of working capital.
American Business Finding specializes in fully understanding the needs of its clients and only then creating a plan to secure the needed funding.
Due to the enormous demand of commercial loans, American Business Funding is seeking full and part-time loan representatives in all states.
Business owners seeking funding under the new loan programs are encouraged to visit www.AmBizFund.com for more information.
